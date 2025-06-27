NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Minnesota Wild, and the Vancouver Canucks

Would the Minnesota Wild be interested in Jean-Gabriel Pageau?

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on teams looking for a third-line center could look at New York Islanders Jean-Gabriel Pageau, with the Minnesota Wild as one potential team.

“And then (Jean-Gabriel) Pageau, another one. He’s in his final year of his contract, $5 million cap hit. There are a number of teams that are looking to bring in a 3C. He’s somebody that’s got a little bit of no-trade, or a lot of no-trade protection with the 16-team list, but a lot of moving parts there as well. Keep an eye on Minnesota with Pageau.

The Vancouver Canucks likely to have a goalie on the trade market no matter what

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on what is going one with Thatcher Demko and the Vancouver Canucks and what it might mean for Arturs Silvos.

Kate Pettersen: “All right, flipping over to Vancouver. They’ve got to pick later in the first round. But I’m wondering where they at with their talks with Thatcher Demko?

Pagnotta: “They’re creating a lot of options, are trying to anyway with respect to Demko. So yes, they are fully engaged in contract negotiations with Demko to try to get him locked into a mid-term extension. We’ve got short-term, we’ve got long-term, mid-term, that’s going to be the new phrase, term whatever, that we’re going to start to implement.

But they’re looking at that as a possibility. If they can’t make progress on an extension with Demko, they will continue to engage with other teams that have inquired about his availability from a trade market perspective. If they sign him, Arturs Silvos could be on the outs, will likely be on the outs.

But right now, they’re trying to see if they can make that happen in terms of a contract. So Patrick Alvin and company, keeping their options open for the time being.

