NHL Trade: The New York Islanders Trade Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have made another splash at the NHL Draft, this time acquiring defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders as part of a sign-and-trade.

As part of the deal, the Canadiens are sending Emil Heineman and both first-round picks (the 16th and 17th overall picks) to the Islanders.

Trade details, per sources: To #GoHabsGo:

RD Noah Dobson

(Contract extension: 8 years x $9.5m) To #isles:

2025 No. 16 overall pick

2025 No. 17 overall pick

F Emil Heineman As reported, expect NYI to leverage those picks to move up to try and grab Hagens. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 27, 2025

In addition, the Canadiens have signed Noah Dobson to an eight-year contract extension that carries a $9.5 million AAV. When the Canadiens and the NHL officially announce the contract, Dobson will receive a substantial signing bonus and no-trade protection.

The Canadiens don’t have to give up Logan Mailloux or David Reinbacher in the deal, which is a win for General Manager Kent Hughes. They are adding a number one defenseman to go with Lane Hutson, the 2025 Calder Trophy winner as NHL Rookie of the Year, on the right side.

Noah Dobson, acquired by MTL, is a top pairing offensive defenceman. Skilled, capable of moving the puck in transition by joining the rush and sending stretch passes. Great shot as well. Doesn’t play that physical in his own end and defence has been inconsistent. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/npnluGMGYn — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 27, 2025

There were reports that Dobson was seeking $10-$11 million in his new deal. This is another win for Kent Hughes and the Canadiens, as it keeps his cap hit under $10 million, with Hutson needing a new contract as he enters the final year of his entry-level deal.

Things have been heating up over the last two days. It started on Thursday as teams were calling on Dobson. With the New York Islanders having the number one overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and selecting defenseman Matthew Schaefer, teams knew they wanted to jump back into the Top 10 to select the Long Island Native James Hagens.

Along with the Canadiens, teams such as the San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Nashville Predators were among those in the mix for Dobson. Maybe even the Utah Mammoth were in on Dobson. However, he preferred to stay in the Eastern Conference, which narrowed the list down to the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens.

On Noah Dobson: have heard this morning his preference is to stay in the Eastern Conference. So keep that in mind as talks around him continue — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 27, 2025

While both teams had good offers for the Canadiens, the Blue Jackets would have to pay a high price, known as the “In-division price,” to acquire Dobson. However, he was willing to go there and sign a long-term contract.

As Aaron Portzline reported, along with Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the Blue Jackets would have to give up:

“Told #Isles wanted both #CBJ 1st rd picks (No. 14, No. 20) tonight, a roster player (Dmitri Voronkov was reported by The Fourth Period) and another piece (a prospect? a later pick?) in exchange for D Noah Dobson. They wanted them to beat the #Canadiens offer, and #CBJ wouldn’t.”

That is the in-division price the Blue Jackets were going to have to pay. Islanders General Manager Mathieu Darche took the deal with the Canadiens because Dobson wanted to go there. The Columbus deal is the better offer, but he chose the Canadiens’ deal instead.

As for the New York Islanders, work continues moving back into the Top 10 to try to get James Hagens. The rest of the teams that are drafting on Night 1 know it. Darche will try to pull a Brian Burke when he made multiple moves to draft Henrik and Daniel Sedin all those years ago.

The Islanders are in talks with multiple teams to get back into the top seven.

The Islanders are making a serious push to get another pick in the top 10 with No. 4 being the focus. Picks 16 and 17 + are in play. One source indicated that Islanders owner, Jon Ledecky would approve nearly anything to get Hagens. — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) June 27, 2025

The Philadelphia Flyers are lurking at six, the Islanders can’t afford to fall below them because Hagens will be gone by then. However, reports indicate that the Flyers like Porter Martine so that the Islanders may discuss a trade with the Boston Bruins for pick seven.

The Islanders and Bruins could be discussing a potential deal to exchange draft picks, and a bigger deal that could see the Islanders land Hagens.

Hearing some rumors that the islanders are making attempts to get another pick in the top 10 and Boston’s 7th pick is attractive to them — Dan Powers (@Dan_Powers_) June 21, 2025

