NHL Rumors: New York Rangers And St. Louis Blues Musings

New York Rangers Options Heading To Free Agency

Vincent Mercogliano of Lohud.com: Now, the first stop is the NHL Draft next week. However, Chris Drury has his work cut out for him. Despite moving Chris Kreider, there are more potential trades and movement expected. One seldomly used wrinkle is the offer sheet. This must be considered when it comes to the deep pockets of James Dolan. From signing bonuses to incentives, the package can always be sweetened.

Keep in mind, any offer sheet involves cost. New York has that 2026 first-round pick, but the second-rounder went to Arizona (now Utah) in 2022. The RFA talent pool may carry better options than unrestricted free agency. Morgan Geekie, Matthew Knies, Marco Rossi, and Gabriel Vilardi come to mind immediately, along with J.J. Peterka and others.

Also, do the Rangers keep the 12th pick of the 2025 first round? Center and defense are still big holes, and is there someone who helps in that regard at 12? That will go a long way in determining if Drury trades the pick. New York’s scouting department repeatedly insists that a good player should be there at 12. Time will tell.

NHL Rumors: Several potential buyout candidates?

A Good St. Louis Blues Offseason?

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: So, the St. Louis Blues could have a solid offseason. Like the New York Rangers, they missed the playoffs when some felt they should make it. At any rate, St. Louis carries about $5.5 million in cap space, but the Torey Krug LTIR situation changes that when the time comes. The Blues possess the 19th pick in the first round. With the draft next weekend, they have options.

Center may be a more glaring need than defense. Jack Nesbitt of Windsor is a name out there along with Braeden Cootes, and Cole Reschny. Nesbitt is tall at 6-foot-4 and has room to grow at 185 pounds. The feeling is that he should be available at 19. Let us see if Doug Armstrong goes that route.

Trading Nick Leddy is a priority as things have not worked out. Acquiring another defenseman is another possibility that can replace Leddy. Justin Faulk almost has an impossible-to-move contract. St. Louis needs toughness, and Leddy is not it. While signing a player like Sam Bennett is not likely, Armstrong needs to at least give it a try anyway, even if it is fantasy.

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Armstrong’s biggest priorities are re-signing Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg. The duo has worked out in St. Louis along with Cam Fowler. All three had excellent seasons, which means dollars may be coming. Fowler had 36 points in 51 games for the Blues. Holloway had 26 goals and 63 points in 77 contests. He will only be 24 when the NHL season starts, and the best may be yet to come.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.