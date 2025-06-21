NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Ottawa Senators and Claude Giroux could be a stalemate but keep talking. Would he consider somewhere else?

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Sources are saying the Ottawa Senators continue to talk with pending UFA forward Claude Giroux but there is some speculation that they are at a stalemate. They’ve been holding talks every couple of days in hopes of bridging the gap.

Giroux would be signing an over 35-contract, so the Senators are hoping to sign him to a one-year deal. Several league executives last month guessed a deal would be in the $3 million range with achievable bonuses that could bring the total to $4.5 to $5 million.

Though re-signing with the Senators and staying close to family is his top priority, some league executives think he might consider the Montreal Canadiens.

Senators pending UFAs Adam Gaudette and Anton Forsberg may not be back

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: The Ottawa Senators would like to re-sign pending UFA forward Adam Gaudette, but he might be able to get a longer-term deal somewhere else.

The Senators have held contract talks with pending UFA goaltender Anton Forsberg, but it is expected that he tests the market on July 1st.

The Philadelphia Flyers will explore the trade market but won’t do anything crazy

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere on trade talk leading up to next weeks draft: “It feels like everybody’s trying to move up at the moment. We’ve said from the beginning we’d like to try to move up if it was possible. But right now, there’s just not a lot of options there.”

Adam Kimelman: Briere said they don’t plan on doing anything crazy and they’ll stick to the plan: “The plan hasn’t changed. We’re not going to pay crazy assets just to do something crazy. It has to make sense. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t, and we’ll select our players, and it might be all the picks.

There might be nothing that changes. But at the same time, if we have a chance to improve the team, and it makes sense for the long term, we’re going to look into it.”

