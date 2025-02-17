NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Seattle Kraken

Would the New York Rangers bring up Mika Zibanejad‘s NMC this offseason?

Vince Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: New York Rangers GM Chris Drury will continue to look to reshape his roster. Mika Zibanejad has a full no-movement clause until the 2029-30 season. Can’t see Zibanejad waiving his NMC before the March 7th trade deadline.

League sources wonder if they’ll bring up the idea in the offseason when he’d have more time to process the idea of moving on. If he becomes their third-line center behind J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck, his decision a little easier.

It hasn’t been an easy year for him, but he has been playing better since the calendar turned. He carries an $8.5 million cap hit.

Seattle Kraken trade targets

Katie Shefte of the Seattle Times: The Seattle Kraken are 11 points out of the wild card and are likely heading to be sellers again. Potential trade candidates include:

Brandon Tanev – LW – Pending UFA with a 10-team no-trade list. If they don’t plan on re-signing him, trading him makes sense. A fan favorite playing on the fourth line.

Yanni Gourde – C – Pending UFA at $5.17 million and has been their fourth line sense. Out after sports hernia surgery and his earliest return date is the week of the trade deadline. It’s possible that they try to re-sign him.

Oliver Bjorkstrand – RW – Has one more year at $5.4 million and if someone wanted to pay up for it, they could consider. Has had consecutive 20 goal seasons and is on pace for a career season.

Jamie Oleksiak – D – One year left at $4.6 million and he has a 16-team no-trade clause. He’s currently been playing on their third line.

Jaden Schwartz – LW – On pace for 20 goals this season. One year left at $5.5 million and 16-team no-trade clause. Has been one of their better players this season.

Eeli Tolvanen – RW – A middle-six forward leading the team in hits. One season left at $3.48 million.

Andre Burakovsky – LW – Only five goals and 16 points in 54 games this season. He may need a change of scenery. Two years left at $5.5 million.

Jared McCann – LW – Having a down year but is the Kraken franchise leader in goals and points.