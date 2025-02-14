NHL Rumors: Sabres, Oilers, Ducks, Blues, Blue Jackets, Penguins, and Stars

On the New York Islanders pending free agents and a defenseman they could eventually move

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: Teams that have spoken to the New York Islanders over the past few weeks are getting the same, that they are going to try and re-sign Brock Nelson and aren’t interested in trading him yet. Some sources don’t think the 33-year-old Nelson is ready to commit to the Islanders.

There is a mutual interest between Nelson and the Minnesota Wild.

thinks that Nelson will eventually get traded.

The Noah Dobson trade speculation may have to be taken with a grain of salt given Lou Lamoriello’s history of someone leaking names. Dobson is a pending RFA, so now might be a time to explore it. It wouldn’t be an easy trade to make, and they don’t really have anyone to fill his spot.

The Islanders need to retool their roster. They should collect assets for Nelson, Kyle Palmieri, Jean-Gabriel Pageau. During the offseason, they could look at moving one of Adam Pelech or Ryan Pulock.

Any Elias Pettersson deal would cost more than just Dobson.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Teams are still interested and are calling the Buffalo Sabres about forward Alex Tuch despite being told earlier in the season that they aren’t moving him. The Sabres are looking to do something. The Sabres have told teams like the Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators that they may not be a fit for Dylan Cozens trade.

The Edmonton Oilers are looking for depth all around. Don’t think there is much going on between the Oilers and Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson.

The St. Louis Blues are listening on Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich. wonders about Jordan Kyrou.

There hasn’t been any progress on a contract extension between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Ivan Provorov.

Will the Pittsburgh Penguins look to sell high on forward Rickard Rakell or decide that he’s too valuable to move.

Any additional moves made by the Dallas Stars won’t happen until right before the deadline according to GM Jim Nill.

