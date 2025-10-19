NHL Rumors: Could the New York Rangers Trade Artemi Panarin

What Will the New York Rangers Do with Artemi Panarin?

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Steve Kouleas and Craig Button. He was asked in follow-up about whether the New York Rangers could approach Artemi Panarin and ask him to sign a new extension, and if he is unwilling to sign, would the team consider trading him?

Craig Button: “So Dave, you talk about hovering, right? So like, I guess we have to define what is hovering? Can the New York Rangers win? In my view, not a chance. So whether you’re hovering or whatnot, and you can get a return on Artemi Panarin, if you’re not going to have him return, don’t you have to move him. Jarmo Kekäläinen ran into a very similar situation with (Sergei) Bobrovsky and Panarin. They were pushing.

It was a little bit different in Columbus for Jarmo, because they were trying to establish that they could be relevant and be a good team. So like making the playoffs, even though they might not have been Stanley Cup contenders. Well, they weren’t Stanley Cup contenders was legitimate there, but are the Rangers in the same spot? Like, if I don’t have I’m just, I’m gonna play Chris Drury. I’m gonna sit in Chris Drury’s seat right now. Aretemi you either signing with us, or if not, you’re moving, you’re out of here. I’m not hesitating, because they are not Stanley Cup contenders.”

Dave Pagnotta: Look, I agree with you, and I think they’re in that boat. I mean, look, if this is a team that has an idea, or at least finds out that no, he’s going to go to market, he wants to test, or even if he’s not willing to commit now, but hey, I’ll have those talks once our season is done, if there’s not some level of confidence that they can keep Artemi Panarin, then I think you’re right I think they have to absolutely have to explore the market.

Now, I think Colorado, for example, they’re considered, and I think many put them at the top in terms of being cup contenders, if Necas, they’re still going back and forth, and they don’t have a full, clear idea, yes, I know they took a different path with (Mikko) Rantanen last year. Do they want to go through that again? Or do they want to say, hey, let’s just put all our eggs in this basket. Let’s push for a Stanley Cup, and let’s figure this out after the fact.

LA, if they get things going and they’re pushing a similar boat, although I know (Adrian) Kempe’s really hoping that by the end of the calendar year, at least, but before we get to 2026, that he has an extension in place. So we’ll see what happens there once talks resume later this month between Ken Holland and Kempe’s agent, JP Barry.

But different circumstances. I think, with everything that’s gone on in New York, Craig, I think you’re completely bang on that. If they don’t have that level of confidence that he’ll stick around, all right, what are we gonna do? We’re gonna chase and lose one of the top forwards in the league for nothing. I think they have to take a serious look at generating assets from him.

