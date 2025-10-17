NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Will New York Rangers Brennan Othmann get a fresh start somewhere else?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann didn’t crack the team out of camp and was sent back to the AHL. There have been talks with other teams since he was sent down. The Rangers do have a lot of wingers, and it may be time for a fresh start.

TSN: There may have been an idea that the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin know what is going to happen beyond this season, the last of Ovi’s contract, according to Pierre LeBrun, but after speaking with someone within the Capitals organization, that is not the case.

“They really emphasized that Ovechkin is not sure yet, he wants to play this season, see how his body feels, see how the team is, and at some point will make a decision.

The Caps themselves don’t know where this is all headed. Obviously, if he wants to come back for another year, they’ll sign him with open arms.

The reason there’s been some mystery to all this is there was an email that went out to season ticket holders last season from the Capitals that said “come and enjoy Alex Ovechkin’s last season.” That email was quickly brought back in, and there was a statement from the team that said “that is not the case, we don’t know.”

Will Carter Hart start in the AHL, as he will look to work his way back to the NHL after December 1st?

TSN: Carter Hart is on the PTO with the Vegas Golden Knights, and he’s expected to sign an NHL contract before December 1st, which is the earliest he’s eligible to play, according to Chris Johnston. There’s lots of discussions going on as to how his comeback will look like, as he hasn’t played in almost two years.

“But there is a high degree of confidence as he skated in Vegas already on Thursday that he will be able to ramp himself back up likely to get a short-term deal initially from the Golden Knights. But certainly the goal is to reestablish himself as a top goaltender in the league and eventually sign a longer-term contract.”

