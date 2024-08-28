NHL Rumors: NHL Expansion, and the Minnesota Wild

There will be more NHL expansion eventually

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said that “at the appropriate time.”

The Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights have shown that there is a model that can make expansion teams competitive right away but nothing is imminent. Though it may make sense to tie expansion to new CBA, Daly says they aren’t connected.

“I don’t think the two are connected currently,” Daly replied. “I don’t think that’s how we view it or are approaching it. It will happen when it’s ready to happen.”

There is a maximum number of team league envisions, but at this time they aren’t sure what that number is.

The Minnesota Wild will have some goaltending decisions to deal with to start the season

Joe Smith and Shayna Goldman of The Athletic: Though he’s had his name in the rumor mill, it appears that Filip Gustavsson will be back next season. They also have Marc-Andre Fleury and prospect Jesper Wallstedt. Wallstedt could see some NHL time, in part or in whole.

“We’re still pretty flexible on that,” Guerin told The Athletic. “It could be a situation where it’s like a hybrid.”

They could be looking at 40 games for Fleury this year in his final NHL season. Former NHL goalie Craig Anderson said it’s a weird dynamic running three goalies, and Wallstedt may not be happy in the minors but….

“If you’re going to ride Fleury and Gus, you need to bury (Wallstedt) in the minors. The agent is going to be pissed. The money side of things is going to be pissed. But that’s going to springboard him into a starting role better than being a second, third guy, getting a spot start, practicing every day.”

GM Bill Guerin and his staff will weigh the benefits of potentially having limited NHL minutes or being a No. 1 in the AHL.