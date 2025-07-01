NHL Rumors: Nikolaj Ehlers, Maxim Sabanov, Oilers, Joe Veleno and the Canadiens

It doesn’t look like we’ll get a Nikolaj Ehlers decision today

Bob McKenzie: Nikolaj Ehlers’ agent Andre Rufener will be a busy person today and there is no guarantee that there will be an Ehlers contract done today. It will likely carry over into Wednesday.

Elliotte Friedman: Don’t think there will be a Nikolaj Ehlers announcement today, and it could play out a bit.

James Nichols: Would expect the New Jersey Devils to have some level of interest in Ehlers.

Mike McIntyre: If reports are true that Ehlers likely isn’t signing today, it potentially could clog up the free agent forward market. There could be a lot of teams waiting for an Ehlers decision.

@berezin_goal: Bob McKenzie said the Toronto Maple Leafs join a group of the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals that are interested in Ehlers.

The three favorites for Maxim Shabanov are…

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the favorites to sign Maxim Shabanov are the Utah Mammoth, New York Rangers and the New York Islanders. He should get a one-year contract.

The Edmonton Oilers gain a bit of cap space

Bob Stauffer: After trading forward Viktor Arvidsson to the Boston Bruins, the Edmonton Oilers have about $4.5 million in salary cap space to possibly add a middle-six forward that has some offense.

The Montreal Canadiens have made Joe Veleno a contract offer

Marc-Olivier Beaudoin: Have been told that the Montreal Canadiens offered Joe Veleno a one-year contract at $1 million.

The Vegas Golden Knights, St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers, and Vancouver Canucks have also shown some interest.

Marco D’Amico: “Heard there was interest in Veleno yesterday as well from Montreal’s front. But, as Marc-Olivier points out, they aren’t alone in that interest. Because he’s already a UFA, Veleno was eligible to receive offers, but can’t sign anything until noon (similar to Toews’ situation).”

