NHL Rumors: No Urgency for Logan Cooley to Sign an Extension

Long-term contracts are a little different for a 21-year-old than for someone older

Daily Faceoff: Logan Cooley‘s agent, Brian Bartlett, on the contract situation with the Utah Mammoth forward. The 21-year-old is eligible for a contract extension, but there’s no rush.

Irfaan Gaffar: “There was a report out, out of Utah that suggested that, you know, there was maybe a contract that was turned down with, you know, Logan Cooley and, and the Utah mammoth. I just want to get your, you know, reaction to it, or kind of clear up any sort of air that there may have been.

And, you know, it’s my understanding that, you know, it’s, it’s Utah’s now we see what they’re doing with their practice facilities, see what, what they’re doing with the in-arena experience. That it’s becoming, you know, a place that you know people want to go and play, and definitely hockey growing in that community.

Bartlett: “Yeah, Utah is definitely turning into a destination for hockey players to go. Management Team, ownership team, as I spoke about before, and in terms of new teams, has done everything they can to try to build a winner there. So they’re still going.

And yeah, for Logan Cooley specifically, won’t, you know, comment on particular offers or that. I don’t, that it certainly didn’t come from us. I don’t think it came from the team, from the team. There’s a lot of stuff out there that you can flush right off of X, so that might be one of them.

But, you know, we’ve had conversations in kind of the same the same light. Little bit different, I think, for, for a 21 year old, when you’re talking term, right? Like this is the thing, like 21 year old, he’s got another year on his deal, so there’s no urgency or rush on it yet. Eight years on that.

Nine years ago, he was 12 years old, right? Like, oh, why won’t you make a decision for nine like, 50% of my life, right? So long term contracts, for anybody, to say this is not Utah specific. This is not Logan Cooley specific. This is everybody specific. That it’s, you know, a big decision. There’s so much that goes into it that those, especially with a year to go, there’s, there’s zero rush on those ones.

But, you know, I think that you have a couple guys in that cycle that sign right, and then everybody’s mind goes to, ‘Okay, who’s next? Who’s in this class? Where it’s going?. Everybody’s uniquely situated that you don’t have to sign 11 months before your contracts done. So, um, but talks with Utah have been good.’

