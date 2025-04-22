NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks Keeping All Options Open with Elias Pettersson

All Options on the Table When It Comes To Elias Pettersson and the Canucks

During their year end availibilty the Vancouver Canucks management, General Manager Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford met with the media. They were asked about Elias Pettersson and if he would be with the team next season.

Reporter: “To the need for this organization, it would appear, and from what you’ve said, it feels like you really need to have it work out with Petey (Elias Pettersson). That said, his no-trade protection kicks in on July 1st. So are you open to potentially moving him, if you think that, that’s the best course of action for this team? Whether it’s listening to an offer, whether it’s potentially shopping him, or can you definitively say you’re not going to trade him at this point, he’s going to be back next year.”

Patrik Allvin: “Well, sitting here today, I definitely want to keep all my options open. Saying that, regarding Petey, we still believe in him, but I would be, I guess, stupid not to keep my options open because we’re sitting here. But the talent we have with (Filip) Chytil and him, we still believe that they are talented enough to become good players in this league.

But when you move away from a player as J.T. Miller, probably one of the better shutdown forwards in the league, and hard to play against, as Jim said, you don’t replace him, and that was never our intention to when we signed J.T. We were very intrigued by this center ice. So obviously, there’s hard work here with the scouting staff and analytics and my coaching staff as well, on how to build a competitive roster.”

Rutherford on Pettersson: “He’s going to have to buy into being a complete player. He’s going to have to buy into working hard – we know that he’s working hard, but he’s going to have to do that all summer. He’s going to have to buy into what the coach wants him to do, and part of buying in is being a complete player if you want to have a contending team. He’s got the ability to do it. Just got to buy into it and prepare properly in the off season.”

NHLRumors.com Note: The Vancouver Canucks are looking to make Elias Pettersson into the player he was in his rookie season. There was a rift between him and J.T. Miller this season. It goes back several years now. However, it came to a head this season after both players signed eight-year deals to stay in Vancouver and win.

There’s a good chance that neither player will remain with the team. Similar to the Cory Schneider and Roberto Luongo situation years ago. Remember the Canucks tried to move Pettersson out before the deadline and before the Miller trade. Even going back to last season before the extension was signed the Canucks tried to move on from him.

Though management believes in Pettersson, they want him to be a complete player and have better practice habits. The Vancouver Canucks are not going anywhere unless Elias Pettersson is driving the bus. But if a deal comes on the table that allows them to get the right players back in return, management will consider it. Again, like with the Miller trade, they are not winning an Elias Pettersson deal.

