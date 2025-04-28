NHL Rumors: Has Quinn Hughes Put the Vancouver Canucks on Notice?

Sekeres and Price: Laurence Gilman (former AGM of the Maple Leafs, Canucks, Phoenix) on the Sekeres and Price Show on Vancovuer Canucks president Jim Rutherford’s comments about Quinn Hughes wanting to play with his brothers.

“Jim Rutherford, this is not his first rodeo. He’s obviously a very veteran General Manager, and veteran general managers don’t say things off the cuff.

My initial thought in hearing that and seeing that was that they’ve been put on notice by the Hughes camp. Whether it’s by the player or whether it’s by his agent, Pat Brisson, that if they don’t turn the fortunes of this hockey club around within two, within two year period when Quinn’s contract expires, that he is going to seek to play with his brothers.

And you know, if you look at it, that they have a year to sort this out. Because if they go into the last year of that deal, and this guy’s not done, and he’s told them, this is where I’m headed, they’re, they’re, they’re in the same boat that Calgary, the Calgary Flames were in with, with, with, with Matthew Tkachuk a few years ago.

NHL Rumors: Will the Vancouver Canucks Trade Elias Pettersson? Will There be Interest?

So thought it was incredibly interesting. I would not be altogether shocked if they get a phone call from the New Jersey Devils, basically saying, So what’s it going to take? And you know, if you’re talking to the Devils, they’re a team that has a plethora of good young players and prospects.

You know, there could be the makings of a deal there. Not that, I’m not that. I think it’s going to happen anytime soon, but they’re a team that does have the assets to make a trade like that.”

