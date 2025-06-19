NHL Rumors: Oilers, Byram, Canucks, Shabanov, Marner, Tavares and the Ducks

The Oilers could make two available to clear some cap space

David Pagnotta: The Edmonton Oilers could be looking to create some cap space and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they put Evander Kane (16-team trade list) and Viktor Arvidsson‘s (full no-movement) name out in the trade market.

Bowen Byram wants to play in Vancouver

Adrian Dater: Believe that Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram wants to play for the Vancouver Canucks.

Six teams could be in the running for NHL free agent Maxim Shabanov

Russ Macias of NYI Hockey Now: It sounds like the New York Islanders remain in contention for top KHL free agent Maxim Shabanov.

The 24-year-old put up 23 goals and 44 assists in 65 games for Traktor Chelyabinsky. He put up 10 goals and 10 assists in 20 playoff games. He is on the small side 5′ 8″ and 157 lbs.

Teams who are also believed to be interested include the Vegas Golden Knights, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Utah Mammoth, and the Islanders.

Jeff Marek of Daily Faceoff: The Anaheim Ducks have already acquired Chris Kreider and it may not be a surprise if GM Pat Verbeek went after Mitch Marner and John Tavares on July 1st if both players test free agency.

Marner would help their power play and penalty kill. Would Marner be more interested in signing with a Stanley Cup contender than a Playoff contender?

There will be several teams interested in Tavares if he doesn’t re-sign with the Maple Leafs before July 1st. It sounds like the Ducks will be one of the interested teams. Brock Nelson‘s three-year, $7.5 million per extension with the Colorado Avalanche will be a Tavares open market comp. The Utah Mammoth could use someone like Tavares.

Would Corey Perry want to finish his career in Anaheim?

