NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes and Patrick Kane

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Detroit Red Wings assistant GM Shawn Horcoff could be another GM candidate for the Ottawa Senators.

Horcoff was a teammate of Steve Staios in Edmonton and has been working his way up in management. He worked in player development under Ken Holland in Detroit for nine seasons and Steve Yzerman promoted him to assistant GM in 2022.

The Senators aren’t going to rush into hiring a GM.

“The one thing we don’t want to do is rush into anything. I feel confident in the group we have in the front office to be able to continue to move forward with our vision and execute on that,” Staios said. “We’ll take the time afford to make sure we get the right people in place and continue to build this to a best in class, which owner Michael (Andlauer) wants.

“But to be quick, and trying to make decisions quickly, without having all the information, I don’t think that would be the right thing to do.”

Weekend hits on the Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes and Patrick Kane

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headline on the Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes and Patrick Kane.

On the Edmonton Oilers

“A lot of angst in Oiler Nation as they lost again to the Nashville Predators. They’r not 2-7-1 on the season, but the word in Edmonton is quiet. Not expecting any news and we’ll just see where this goes over the next couple of days and games. Sounds like right now a lot of talk about have to fix it internally do wonder if Stewart Skinner though does get a run in goal.”

On the Carolina Hurricanes

“A couple other things to keep an eye on. With Brett Pesce coming back from injury, there was word Carolina is looking to move a defenseman. The name hearing a lot out there as Tony DeAngelo. But there are other things that the Carolina Hurricanes will potentially consider.

On Patrick Kane

And this could be a very big week for Patrick Kane. I think it’s possible he’s going to start narrowing down some of the teams that he’s interested in and are interested in him. I still think he’s a few weeks away from playing, but I think we’re getting at least a few days closer to him narrowing down the list Ron.”