NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – Mathieu Joseph and Shane Pinto

The Ottawa Senators need to make cap room and Mathieu Joseph could be traded or possibly put on waivers

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Andlauer Officially Owns the Senators, on if there’s anything new with the Ottawa Senators and Shane Pinto.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “I think we all still wondering about Shane Pinto and how that one is going to get done. Training camp has begun and here comes the exhibition games and Ottawa’s playing Toronto on Sunday afternoon etc.

Is there any more movement there or is there anything new there with Shane Pinto and the Sens?”

Friedman: “Well, you know, there was a, there was a report on the weekend from Anthony DiMarco about what it would take, if they want to move Mathieu Joseph it’s going to cost a first-round pick or a similar style of prospect. I don’t think he’s necessarily wrong about that.

The one thing I do think about Philly. We’ve talked about Philly a bit and I think they’ve been going back and forth about Mathieu Joseph. For one thing, I do think that Philly likes the player. I do. I’ve heard that Philly actually sees a role and a use for Joseph there, that he can play for them. So that’s good news for both Joseph and the Senators.

But Philly, as you know Jeff, this is not a league of charity. This is a league of when you’re drowning, they don’t throw you the life preserver, they throw you the anvil.

And I do think Philly had targeted a specific prospect. I don’t have it confirmed so I’m not going to say who it is but I do think that Philly targeted a specific prospect, and Ottawa said no to that. And I think if the team is Philadelphia like that’s what Philly has said, ‘Like look, if you want to do business here, the price is gonna be high.’ So we’ll see, we’ll see what Ottawa does.

The other thing here with Pinto is, I don’t think Ottawa wants to trade him. I think they see a future of, I’ve said this a million times, I think they see a future of (Tim) Stutzle, (Josh) Norris, and Pinto. And with Norris hurting to start the year, even though they don’t seem to be too concerned with this, it’s another situation where I think it drives home Pinto’s value.

You know, I think this, like the worst-case scenario for Ottawa is they could put Joseph on waivers and they could send him to the minors if they had to. But the way I look at that, I think they can pay Pinto just under $2.1 (million). I’m still now sure if that’s going to get it done here.

So, I mean, look I think there’s still work to do here.”

The Senators still dealing with cap issues

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that there’s still work to do for the Ottawa Senators and Shane Pinto’s camp on a contract, as well as finding the salary cap room. Forward Mathieu Joseph’s name is out there.

“Shane Pinto’s agent – I believe – still has some negotiating to do here with Pierre Dorion, the GM of the Ottawa Senators. I think that Pinto probably would sign something in the neighbourhood of $2.5 million per year over two years. Whether or not that’s something the Senators can live with remains to be seen.”