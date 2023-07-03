NHL Rumors: Pay attention to percentage of the cap when Auston Matthews signs his contract extension

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 590 on Friday on the Auston Matthews potential contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Matt Marchese: “Before we let you run here. Auston Matthews. We know about the, there’s been talks about an extension. I think you and I are on the same page. We don’t think it’s going to be a long one. I feel like three years is probably the number.

And I apologize to whoever wrote this article in The Athletic about it but Auston Matthews has an opportunity here to maybe kind of set the bar. And we talk in hockey a lot about doing what’s best for the team and don’t be selfish and all that. All those things that we were taught in this hockey world growing up. Auston Matthews kind of has a chance to really set the bar here.

I mean, I don’t think he’s going to get $15 million dollars a year, I don’t think that’s the case. But do you think he’s really going to push this one because the rising tide lifts all boats and Auston Matthews getting a big number on a three year deal. Maybe something that’s best for the Players Association, something that they would want as well.

Do you anticipate that he’s really going to push Toronto here for a big number?”

Elliotte Friedman: “Yes. Like I don’t know how many times I’ve said it. I think he’s going to be the highest payed player in terms of AAV in the NHL.

Marchese: “But is that just a $100,000 more than Nathan MacKinnon or are we talking $1 million more than Nathan MacKinnon because those are two different things right?”

Friedman: “I don’t think it’s going to be a $100,000, I don’t know if it’s going to be a $1 million, but I don’t think’s going to be $100,000. I think it will be a bigger number.

And the other thing to is, this is, I was talking to an agent about this is that, a lot of the agents look at deals as the percentage of the cap, okay. So let’s just say, one of the things that’s happened because of COVID the cap hasn’t gone anywhere. I think it will be interesting, Matthews even if he signs an extension and he will. I think it will be done before the season.

He will sign it, I don’t know, 16% of cap. By the time it starts it will probably be done to 15 and eventually down to 14. So the number will be big but, what the agent said to me is, and a couple of them did this, is always watch about not the number but the percentage of the cap. And as the cap starts to grow, that percentage will drop. And he said that that’s how the Leafs are going to see and that’s how it’s going to be sold to the Leafs.”