NHL Rumors: Penguins and Jake Guentzel in Wait and See Mode

Penguins in Wait and See Mode In Terms of Deadline Moves and Jake Guentzel

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Power Play Show with Steve Kouleas and Carter Hutton and was asked what a team like the Pittsburgh Penguins would do in terms of moves at the trade deadline and where they stand with Jake Guentzel.

Carter Hutton: Now some of those teams sitting in the Metro right? We talk about this dogfight going on the Metro there’s not a lot that, separates this team now. A couple of these teams we think of Washington, you think of Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, they have some older corps, still intact. Are they going to try to find a rental player in order to get in the playoffs and be a contender or is this one of those things that’s just ride the hand we got and not dig our hole too deep, moving forward and try to rebuild as well.

Dave Pagnotta: I think both of those teams, specifically the Caps and the Pens, I think for now they’re in wait and see mode. Let’s see how the next month goes and if they’re still in the hunt, if they’re still you know, neck and neck in terms of a wildcard position then I think that will ultimately allow them to buy to a certain extent. Not necessarily give up the farm to add some pieces but to strengthen their chances and the opportunity to solidify a playoff spot.

If things totally break down for them and the floor falls out from under them and they dropped considerably then it shifts the mindset a little bit but for now, they’re going, both teams actually are going to hold fort and just just see how things kind of progress for them.

We know with Pittsburgh specifically there’s a lot of attention that would be given to a guy like Jake Guentzel, who’s in the final year of his contract. I don’t believe negotiations on an extension have started to this point, although I think that will begin at some point this month or at least to get that ball rolling.

But you know until they understand exactly where they’re at this season and I don’t think they even consider that that possibility and not only because of this season but also long term playing well with Sid they’ve got great chemistry. I’d be a little bit surprised if the Penguins don’t any up to get him but we’re not there yet.

Guentzel Contract To Wait Until Off-Season

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: Pagnotta was on NHL Tonight on the NHL Network on Friday evening after he was Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Thursday and stated that “Jake Guentzel is comfortable waiting this out.

He wants to understand and have a clearer picture as to what the future, both short- and long-term, of the Pittsburgh Penguins is going to be if he does sign a long-term extension with the club, be it a six-, seven-, eight-year deal.

“Don’t be surprised if things get pushed to the off-season before things start to get significant between the Penguins and Guentzel’s camp,”