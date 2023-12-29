NHL Rumors: Penguins, Bruins, Avalanche, Hurricanes, Devils, Canadiens, Oilers, and Capitals

The All-Star break may be key for the Pittsburgh Penguins

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins are not in a playoff spot and have several teams in front of them that they would need to pass.

They have hopes of making the playoffs but does there come a point where they turn their focus towards next season? It might be the All-Star break according to GM Kyle Dubas. The All-Stars is February 3rd and the Penguins have 14 games between now and then. They may need 20 of 28 points.

Fits for Elias Lindholm, the Devils have cap space, action on Jake Allen to pick up, and Evgeny Kuznetsov likely an offseason move

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Elias Lindholm may be the perfect fit for the Boston Bruins but they may not have the assets to get a deal done. The Colorado Avalanche are another team that would be a good fit, and the Avs have their 2024 first-round pick, unlike the Bruins. Wonder if the Carolina Hurricanes have had internal talks about re-acquiring Lindholm, but that may need to come with an extension.

Sources have New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton returning sometime during the playoffs – late April/early May. That could give the Devils $9 million in cap space. They are looking at defenseman with Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev as options. They could add both, and have room for a goaltender.

Trade talks involving Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen could pick up with teams circling back in the New Year. Believe the Hurricanes, Devils and Edmonton Oilers have talked to the Canadiens. The Hurricanes and Canadiens may have talked more recently. Allen has another year left on his contract at $3.85 million.

Washington Capitals Evgeny Kuznetsov has another year left at $7.8 million and is not an easy in-season move. He could be moved during the offseason. The Predators and Capitals almost had a deal last offseason. The Caps may need to retain salary.