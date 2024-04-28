NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Craig Berube, and New Jersey

Ottawa Taking Next Steps To Find A Coach

Bruce Garrioch Of the Ottawa Sun: Yes, the Ottawa Senators keep looking for a head coach. This will be on Steve Staios as he continues to interview candidates. Three potential coaches have met with Staios already.

Now, this is where things get fun. Who does Ottawa have in mind? One of the big things the Senators have to fix is a goaltending issue. Yes, that means get in line this summer.

By the way, that coach interviewing process will continue. Some candidates that will or already have had face to face meetings include Craig Berube, Todd McLellan, Brad Shaw, Dean Evason, and John Gruden.

League executives feel Berube, McLellan, and Evason are the top three choices here. It would shock no one if John Gruden was a an assistant in Ottawa once a coach is named.

Ottawa faces an uphill battle when it comes to upgrades. However, a new coach has to be able to work with the younger players and make them accountable.

NHL Rumors: Where Does Craig Berube go?

New Jersey Eyes Craig Berube And Others

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey NOW: Alright, the New Jersey Devils need a head coach. Many believe it will not be Travis Green which leads to speculation about several coaching candidates. Rumors keep swirling on Craig Berube in particular.

However, there are other possibilities. As often is the case, New Jersey could ultimately opt to keep Travis Green. Besides that, there are Mitch Love and David Carle. Love was thought to have the Calgary job before there was a sudden pivot.

NHL Rumors: Devils Head Coach Needs These Traits

New Jersey knows it needs a coach that will be stern yet balanced. Berube fits this and checks a lot of Tom Fitzgerald‘s boxes. Obviously, he won a Stanley Cup with St. Louis. Then, there is Mitch Love who is an attractive candidate. Finally, David Carle and Mike Sullivan have been rumored to generate some interest.

Also, consider teams like Ottawa when it comes to Berube. They ironically need the same type of coach as New Jersey. Now, it will be intriguing to see which one becomes the next Devils coach. Let the competition continue.