NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the New York Islanders

The Philadelphia Flyers interview an NCAA head coach

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that Western Michigan University head coach Pat Ferschweiler interviewed with the Philadelphia Flyers this week.

Ferschweiler led WMU to their first NCAA Championship this season, and was a teammate of Keith Jones for two seasons.

John Buccigross: Thoughts on Ferschweiler and the Flyers: “Pat Ferschweiler had a two hour interview with the Flyers. A long shot but he’s a clear culture creator. And a solid by former WMU teammate Keith Jones to put him through process. He can also remain at Western for 15 years, make great money and a great life in Michigan.”

NHL Injuries: Friday the 2nd

Mathew Barzal doesn’t want out of New York

Russ Macias of NYI Hockey Now: There was a rumor last week that after Lou Lamoriello was not being brought back by the New York Islanders, that forward Mathew Barzal was wanting out. A rebuild isn’t imminent, and they’ll be looking to retool on the fly.

Ownership doesn’t have the stomach for a rebuild, and they have some nice pieces already in place. Yes, Barzal may not want to be part of a rebuild, but the Islanders aren’t rebuilding this offseason. Yes, Barzal loved playing for Lou, but that doesn’t mean he would want out just because Lamoriello is no longer there.

NHL Rumors: Breaking Down the Coaching Openings And Where Things Stand

Russ Macias of NYI Hockey Now: Jarmo Kekalainen and Kevin Weekes are believed to be in the mix for the New York Islanders GM position. Los Angeles Kings were eliminated in the first round. GM Rob Blake could be fired and could become a candidate.

Other candidates could include Mathieu Darche, Ken Holland, Peter Chiarelli, and Brendan Shanahan.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.