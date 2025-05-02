NHL Injuries

NHL Injuries: Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, and the Winnipeg Jets

Mark Easson
3 Min Read
Jets Mark Scheifele won't play in Game 6, the same for Nikolaj Elhers. Lian Bichsel leaves after a big collision with the boards.
Dec 28, 2024; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Gabriel Vilardi (13) celebrates his third period goal with left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) and center Mark Scheifele (55) against the Ottawa Senators at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

Nicholas J. Cotsonika: The Dallas Stars remained without defenseman Miro Heiskanen and forward Jason Robertson for Game 6. Both are out with lower-body injuries.

TSN: Dallas Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel left last night’s game after heavily crashing into the boards while battling Colorado Avalanche forward Jack Drury.

James Nichols: New Jersey Devils forward Curtis Lazar said that he’d been dealing with a knee injury for most of the season. He was never playing at 100% as he had a few setbacks throughout the season.

Bill Spaulding: Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon on his neck injury: “I’ve never had anything that bad in my career. Suffered a neck injury on the play…short term within rounds one and two. I wasn’t going to be able to come back but long term it seems optimistic that I’ll have a normal summer and be ready for camp.”

Amanda Stein: Devils defenseman Brett Pesce suffered a shoulder injury in Game 1.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers traveled with the team to St. Louis. Coach Scott Arniel isn’t sure if Ehlers will skate this morning in a no-contact jersey or not.

Ken Wiebe: Arniel said that Ehlers won’t play in Game 6.

Darrin Bauming: Jets forward Mark Scheifele didn’t travel with the team to St. Louis for Game 6, according to coach Scott Aniel.

“He won’t be coming on the trip. Extremely . You’re hoping maybe for the best, wake up today, things are better. But right now he won’t be making trip and we’ll see, we’ll just go day to day moving forward.”

Scheifele took two big hits from Brayden Schenn and Radek Faksa in the first period of Game 5, and didn’t come out for the second.

