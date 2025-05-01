NHL Rumors: Breaking Down the Coaching Openings And Where Things Stand

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Morning Skate with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin and was asked about the NHL coaching vacancies and where things stood with the teams looking for a new coach.

God Stellick: “We’re just saying we talk hockey all the time, but the on-ice action has been so great. We’re giving a short trip to all these coaching vacancies. There’s so many vacancies out there. Now, you touched on Vancouver.”

Elliotte Friedman: “A quarter of the league Gordo.”

Stellick: “Yeah. So right now, where are we regarding David Carle, because you mentioned we got a kind of everything, a lot of situations on hold until he makes a decision. And any other dots you’re connecting, whether it’s (Peter) Laviolette or you mentioned (Joel) Quenneville. Like any other dots, you’re connecting like logical fits.”

On David Carle:

Friedman: Okay, so let’s go through them. Carle, as I reported, he said no to Chicago, and he was number one on their list. I’ve heard, I said on Monday on the pod that I believe the word is it’s likely he goes back to Denver.

One of the things I heard there Gordo was that in NCAA recruiting, he’s got a couple of players in the positions he’s got to fill, and I heard that other teams were targeting Denver and saying, you don’t want to go there, he’s leaving. And I think for that reason, I think he’s aware of what people are trying to do there to hurt Denver’s recruiting. So I think it’s likely he ends up back there, although I did hear there was another team that at least wanted to talk to him, but until I hear differently, I think it’s likely he goes back to Denver.

On Mike Sullivan – New York Rangers or Boston Bruins:

Friedman: “So when you’re looking at the openings, I mean, Rangers and Chris Drury has liked Mike Sullivan for a long time. They worked together at the Four Nations this year. I think Sullivan’s two likeliest landing spots are the Rangers and Boston. I think it would be a real disappointment for the Rangers if they didn’t get him.

And the other thing too is historically, the Rangers have been willing to pay more than Boston has. Like that, that would be something where it would be, it would be, it’s not that it’s impossible, but for a coaching salary, I think it would be a surprise if the Rangers got outbid by Boston. So I’m looking at Sullivan there.

On Patrick Roy:

Friedman: “We still have to figure out that the new GM or President of Hockey Operations, or however they decide to do it, they don’t get to make the choice about Patrick Roy with the Islanders.”

Pittsburgh Penguins:

Friedman: “I think Pittsburgh, this coaching change Gordie makes it seem to me like you better be okay with the fact that the team isn’t going to be necessarily suitable for a couple years. That Dubas sees a longer pathway into a rebuild, and so whoever coaches the team is going to have to understand that.”

Buffalo Sabres:

Friedman: “We’re still waiting on Buffalo to see what happens with their front office. Terry Pegula and Kevyn Adams have been meeting, I think, since Sunday, and we have to get an idea of what they’re thinking.”

Boston Bruins:

Friedman: “I mean, Boston, I think it’s wide open. I think they’re trying to talk to most of the top-level candidates, but I also think they have a wider list. Like Jay Leach, I think, would be another one. Like that’s an interesting one for Boston. He was an assistant coach this year. Do they promote from within after this kind of a season, but Jay Leach.”

Philadelphia Flyers:

Friedman: “Philly now (Rick) Tocchet enters the fray. If it’s not Tocchet, I think Brad Shaw has a decent shot at that job.”

Vancouver Canucks:

Friedman: “Like Vancouver, wide open.”

Anaheim Ducks:

Friedman: “Anaheim, I think they are very serious about Joel Quenneville and a couple of others. I think that one of the names on there that he’s definitely somebody there, considering.”

Seattle Kraken:

Friedman: “I think Seattle, I don’t have a great handle on that one. Yes, I’ll be working on that over the next couple of days.”

Chicago Blackhawks:

EF: Chicago. I think they kind of had to regroup a bit after they lost Carle and kind of see what their second choices were.”

Friedman: “I think so, but glad you mentioned that because there hasn’t been official clarity. But the longer it goes, the more I think he (Andrew Brunette) survives for another shot. There was definitely some worry there, but Barry Trotz hasn’t met with the media yet. But I guess I can’t say 100% because they haven’t said for sure, but they believe that was Trotz’s goal was to come back with him for another year.”

Other Coaches Out There:

Friedman: “So, the one thing I have for Gordy is that the one thing I have for is that there’s sort of like that top tier group of guys there, and then there’s another tier. I think that second tier is different. It’s sort of like the wider circle. And, there are some people there who coached before, Luke Richardson, people like that, who’ve been available out there before. And I think there’s some younger guys or different guys.

I think, would be the guy who would get a few interviews. Todd Nelson, Jeff Halpern, Jeff Blashill, maybe getting a second chance. I think there’s, I think, depending on the team you have and your list, I think a lot of these lists would be kind of different.”

