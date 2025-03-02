NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Utah Hockey Club

No calls on Andrei Kuzmenko

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: The Philadelphia Flyers haven’t had any calls on pending UFA forward Andrei Kuzmenko. He has a 12-team no-trade clause, and they aren’t against moving him. He carries a $5.5 million cap hit and the idea of re-signing him at a lower number is also a potential option.

Kevin Kurz: Flyers coach John Tortorella: “It’s not a long term deal. He knows that. We know that. So it’s a bit of an audition of, what are you, can you help us, do you want to help us? You’re going to show us if you want to help us by attitude and how we plays, and we’ll make a decision from there.”

The Carolina Hurricanes and Taylor Hall talking extension

Andy Strickland: Though it’s not imminent, it sounds like the Carolina Hurricanes and Taylor Hall are working on an extension, and it could get done.

The Utah Hockey Club may not want to sell, but they have a couple of pieces that would interest some

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Utah Hockey Club forward Matias Maccelli hasn’t played since February 8th and could use a change of scenery.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: It’s a sellers market at the moment and there are not a lot of players available for trade right now, according to some team executives.

The Utah Hockey Club are one team trying not to be sellers as they chase a wildcard spot.

Pending UFA forward Nick Bjugstad would interest the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and others. Utah also has pending UFAs in forward Alex Kerfoot and goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

They may also not want to sell as they have had tons of draft picks, and they’re in a new market looking to play meaningful games. They started adding during the offseason with the goal of making the payoffs.

Utah could look to make a ‘hockey move’ that fits their timeline now and in future years.

GM Bill Armstrong is talking with Vejmelka’s reps about a contract extension.

“We continue to have a negotiation. You do that with all your people you’re trying to sign. We’ve got a lot of time on the clock. It’s a healthy situation for us.”

