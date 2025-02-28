NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Edmonton Oilers

Will the Pittsburgh Penguins Trade Erik Karlsson?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Kingerski writes that Erik Karlsson showed his brilliance for Team Sweden at the Four Nations Faceoff. Karlsson raised his trade value with his performance. However, as it has been documented, there is a disconnect between Karlsson and the Penguins. He was never a fit for the Penguins when he was brought in. It appears that time is running out for his tenure with the Penguins.

The fit never made sense, and with the Penguins needing to rebuild and get assets. He is a piece for the right team that will generate interest. The only issue will be Karlsson’s contract. He is still owed $10 million over the next couple of seasons. Even with the cap going up, the Penguins will not want to retain with one retention slot left as Ryan Graves and Tristan Jarry have contracts that may be moved, and the Penguins might retain on one of them.

While it will be tough to do at the NHL Trade Deadline, it does not mean GM Kyle Dubas is not open to moving the defenseman. Pittsburgh may not recoup the assets they gave up for him, but Karlsson still has value, especially paired with the right player.

NHLRumors.com Note: To be fair, the Penguins are open for business, and despite numerous reports prior to this saying it was not happening, there was and is a fire sale happening in Pittsburgh. Everyone knew the Penguins were not going to make the playoffs and had players that other teams needed, especially contending teams. Dubas wants to get younger and move the team in a direction like the Washington Capitals. Problem is ownership is reluctant with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang still there. But with Pittsburgh going to miss the playoffs again, it is time to move every asset you can, either now or in the off-season.

Travis Yost of TSN: As Yost writes, the Oilers desperately need a goalie trade. Stuart Skinner has not been good. He has been below average. The Edmonton Oilers have a goal for winning a Stanley Cup, and the analytics say he is not even making the saves he should.

Defence and goaltending seem to have cost the Edmonton Oilers games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now, he did take the Oilers to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, but Calvin Pickard had to play and save Edmonton’s season. But this team is ready to win now, and they need someone to make the timely saves.

There is not much out there. Karel Vejmelka of the Utah Hockey Club or John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks. And with the way Utah is playing, Vejmelka might not get moved with the Hockey Club in the playoff mix. Gibson has been on the block for what seems to be the last five seasons. But he is an upgrade over what they have now. Edmonton will need Anaheim to retain salary.

But this is an area GM Stan Bowman needs to address moving forward.

NHLRumors.com Note: Gibson is a good play for the Oilers, but what is the cost? Evander Kane is most likely heading to LTIR, so the money is there this season, but he has an injury history. Is that something Edmonton wants to do with? Should they look at Jordan Binnington at the right price? He has a newfound confidence, but the Blues are right there too. There are not many options unless they try to get a young goalie that is proven with term. But no guarantees that works. The Oilers need to play better defense to help their goalie out.