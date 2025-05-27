NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers – Three Trade Assets, and Three Trade Targets

Three trade assets for the Philadelphia Flyers and three potential trade targets for the Flyers

William James of Philadelphia Hockey Now: With some RFAs needing to be re-signed, the Philadelphia Flyers may not have a lot of leftover salary cap space. They have wingers and defensemen, but could use some centers. They could look to free up some cap space and roster spots with a trade(s). Potential assets that they could look to move.

Rasmus Ristolainen – RHD – Two years left at $5.1 million – Has been in the trade rumor mill before. The Flyers could gain the cap flexibility and a roster spot for Oliver Bonk if he’s ready. Bonk isn’t top-pairing ready yet, and they’d need to find Travis Sanheim a partner. $5.1 million on the third pairing is too much. Would they have to retain salary?

Ivan Fedotov – G – One year left at $3.275 million – Sam Ersson may be the Flyers’ best goaltender. Fedotov’s contract is a little high for a backup. They could retain and move, or see if a non-contender would take the entire contract.

Owen Tippett – RW/LW – Seven years left at $6.25 million – He has potential, but it may come down to numbers. Matvei Michkov and Travis Konecny aren’t getting traded. Tyson Foerster could be a cheaper, younger, and better option. It might not be an easy trade to make.

William James of Philadelphia Hockey Now: A look at three center trade targets for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Mason McTavish – Anaheim Ducks – Pending RFA who put up 22 goals and 30 assists this past season. Offer sheet or trade. They have some players and/or draft picks to offer up. The Ducks have/will have some young players that will need bigger contracts and they’ll need to make some decisions.

Matty Beniers – Seattle Kraken – Things didn’t go well in Seattle and Beniers took a step back. Could the Flyers offer up a package including a 2025 first and second-round pick, two roster players, and a prospect?

Elias Pettersson – Vancouver Canucks – Production dropped to 45 points last year and is on a big contract. Under contract until after the 2031-32 season at an $11.6 million contract. A deal comes with risks (for both sides). Would the Flyers listen to offers involving Sean Couturier or Owen Tippett?

