NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins, Ryan Suter, and Ilya Mikheyev

The Philadelphia Flyers tried to move up to No. 4

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the Philadelphia Flyers pitched the Columbus Blue Jackets for the 4th overall pick in Friday’s draft.

“…offering a swap of first-round picks (the Flyers are at # 12), a roster player, and perhaps next year’s first-round pick as part of a package to try and get the fourth overall pick. I believe the answer was no but it doesn’t mean they can’t try again.”

Flyers undecided on buyouts

Kevin Kurz: A source said the Philadelphia Flyers are still deciding on whether to buy anyone out. Forward Cam Atkinson and goaltender Cal Petersen are options.

Atkinson has a 10-team no-trade list. The Flyers have talked to other teams about him.

The Washington Capitals will be aggressive

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan on the next week: “Hopefully we’re going to be aggressive here, and improve our roster.”

Tarik El-Bashir: The Capitals acquired Andrew Mangiapane from the Calgary Flames for a 2025 second-round pick (Colorado’s).

Maclellan also said that they’ll likely be holding onto the No. 17 pick.

Bruins GM Sweeney on Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen, and Jeremy Swayman

Ryan Conor: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on pending UFA Jake DeBrusk

“I suspect that Jake will head to UFA and test the market. Remain consistent that we have been in negotiations with Jake — haven’t had any productive talks in quite some time.

“At end of the day, that’s his prerogative to see what July 1 brings for him.”

Jimmy Murphy: GM Sweeney said he’s hopeful to be able to re-sign pending UFA Danton Heinen but indicated all his other UFAs will likely be going to free agency.

Conor Ryan: GM Sweeney on contract talks with pending RFA goaltender Jeremy Swayman: “It’s a priority for us to continue to have discussions necessary to get Jeremy under contract. We’ll continue to do that. “And we’ve been doing that and we’ll hopefully find it in due course. Because that’s the priority.”

Ryan Suter will get some interest after his buyout

Pierre LeBrun: Ryan Suter was told Tuesday night that he was going to be bought out by the Dallas Stars.

Suter still wants to play and there’s already interest from other teams.

Ilya Mikheyev wouldn’t waive his NTC for the Sharks

Taj: Rick Dhaliwal said that Ilya Mikheyev wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause to go to the San Jose Sharks.

Someone told Dhaliwal that if the Vancouver Canucks had sent him to San Jose, they wouldn’t have had to retain any salary.