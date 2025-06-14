NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks

Jonathan Marchessault is Staying in Nashville

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined E.J. Hradek and Cory Schneider on NHL Network’s First Shift ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. He was asked about other names that are not getting as much attention, and Nashville Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault was mentioned. According to Pagnotta, the belief is that he is sticking around despite reports that his name is being mentioned on the trade market.

E.J. Hradek: “Who else are the guys we’re thinking of here as we move forward, whether it be trades and we get some guys headed towards free agency, what is that name, maybe that we haven’t talked about as much?”

Dave Pagnotta: “And there’s another name that’s out there as well, in Jonathan Marchessault in Nashville, off year. Nashville is looking to make some different moves. I checked into this one after the report started to come out. Barry Trotz had a conversation with Pat Brisson, his agent, and they didn’t discuss any of that. They didn’t discuss the possibility of waiving where he would want to go.

So, I think there’s some teams may have been asking about him, but I do think that Marchessault is a guy that I think probably stays in Nashville, unless they’re blown away by an offer. And then they’d have to go to him and say, ‘Hey, would you consider going here again?’ They had those conversations recently. That wasn’t brought up.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet joined NHL Network’s Kathryn Tappen, Jason Demers, and Mike Rupp ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final and was asked about the other moves the Anaheim Ducks will make after acquiring Chris Kreider. Friedman states that the Ducks want to make the playoffs and are going all in to achieve this goal.

Kathryn Tappen: “I want to go back to Anaheim for one second here, because we’ve seen some very significant moves this offseason, starting with the hiring of Joel Quenneville. Like, what is your impression about you know, how many more things we’re going to see from the Anaheim Ducks to continue to first, they got to get to the salary cap, bottom right? But after that, what other moves may we can anticipate, because they seem to be all in right now.”

Elliotte Friedman: “Well, you know what, Kathryn, we love being in Florida in June, and the Anaheim Ducks would love us to be in California. Maybe not so much in June yet, but at least in mid to late April. Pat Verbeeks wants the Ducks to make the playoffs this year. They took some big swings last year. They took a swing at (Steven) Stamkos. They took a swing at (Jonathan) Marchessault. So they didn’t get those guys. They want to be players. They want to be in the playoffs this year.

I still think they’re going to take a shot at Mitch Marner and a big shot at him. And I’ve kind of wondered, even if a guy like John Tavares doesn’t get a deal done in Toronto, would Anaheim be one of the teams that would reach out and try to add him to? They’re very serious about going to the playoffs the next year. No more fooling around. They want to be a playoff team.”

