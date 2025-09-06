NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Boston Bruins

It’s a little surprising that the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t move a few more players this offseason

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: The Pittsburgh Penguins have missed the playoffs the past three seasons, and nobody is expecting them to make it this season. During the past few years, GM Kyle Dubas has restocked their prospect pool and added draft picks. They are lacking young star power, and they’re not easy to land if you’re drafting out of the top five.

It is a little surprising that all of Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, and Erik Karlsson remain with the Penguins. Moving Rust and Rakell would net a significant return of prospects, picks, and/or young players. Trading either would make the Penguins worse, which would land them a better draft pick.

The Penguins are $13 million under the cap, and project to have $53 million in cap space next offseason. Trading Rust, Rakell, or Karlsson (even with retaining) would give them even more room. There isn’t much interest in Kevin Hayes, Noel Acciari, and Danton Heinen, who account for $8 million and will be free agents after the season.

The Penguins should be looking to tank this season to have a better shot at landing Gavin McKenna. They need to hit rock bottom.

Conor Ryan of the Boston Globe: 2025 first-round pick, James Hagens, may be the Boston Bruins’ future top-line center, but they’ll need more help down the middle. Elias Lindholm will eventually settle into the third line.

Jack Eichel hitting free agency is very unlikely. Adding another top center is more likely to happen through the draft or via a trade. Anaheim Ducks Mason McTavish is an intriguing trade target. If talks between the Ducks and McTavish don’t get anywhere, they could look to move the RFA center.

It would likely cost the Bruins one or two first-round picks, and a prospect or young NHL player. Trading a first in the 2026 draft could be risky as the retooling Bruins could end up with a top-10 pick. If the Bruins aren’t able to acquire McTavish, he’s the type of player that GM Don Sweeney should be looking for.

