NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Edmonton Oilers

The Pittsburgh Penguins may not be interested in trading Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell or Kris Letang

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust has a no-movement clause until July 1st. The Penguins don’t plan on asking him to waive it. Don’t think the Penguins have any intentions of trading Rust anytime soon.

Don’t believe that GM Kyle Dubas wants or plans on trading forward Rickard Rakell. He would listen and consider if a big offer is made.

Don’t believe Dubas will ask Kris Letang if he wants to waive his no-movement clause.

NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, and the Los Angeles Kings

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: The Edmonton Oilers spent $7 million last offseason on Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson and it hasn’t worked. The St. Louis Blues took advantage and offer-sheeted Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg.

Ryan McLeod‘s speed was traded to Buffalo. Stuart Skinner and Evan Bouchard aren’t putting up the numbers they did last year. Their bottom-six forward group has looked old, slow, and small at times.

Oilers GM Stan Bowman when asked about their trade deadline targets.

“We’re just putting our heads down, readying ourselves for a lot of different scenarios. Whether it’s adding a forward, adding a center or winger with some size, speed with grit. A left defenceman, a righty defenceman…,” Bowman said.

“I tend to try to take the full picture into play and not be too focused on the noise of the last couple games.”

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils

Edmonton Oilers GM doesn’t see their goaltending situation as something that is holding them back

Frank Seravalli: Talking with Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman about their goaltending situation.

Servalli: “So just for clarity, there seemed to be some sort of rumbling out there. Hey, Edmonton might look to improve their goaltending. You’re comfortable with what you have?”

Bowman: “Yeah, I like the way these guys have played. And you know, we’re, part of it is we’re going to look at everything to improve our team. So I’m not making any declarations, but that’s, I don’t view that as something that’s holding us back right now.”

