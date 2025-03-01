NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, and the Los Angeles Kings

The Washington Capitals are open to trading Ethan Bear and looking at third-line help

TSN: Washington Capitals defenseman Ethan Bear has been in the AHL all season, and Chris Johnston says they are willing to trade him. He’s a pending UFA and would like to get another shot at the NHL.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Washington Capitals may be leery of tinkering with the chemistry. Forward Sonny Milano should return soon, and Ryan Leonard could be signed when his NCAA season is over. They could look to add a versatile third-line forward.

NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the New York Islanders

The offers are going to have to improve if Dylan Cozens, Alex Tuch and/or Bowen Byram are to be dealt

TSN: There is trade interest on Buffalo Sabres forwards Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch, and defenseman Bowen Byram according to Darren Dreger. They are big players for the Sabres and there hasn’t been any offer that has been close. There is obviously time for a Sabres to receive a big offer, one they can’t refuse.

“So, it is possible but the offers and the interest are going to have to elevate in a big way for Kevyn Adams to move a player – any of those players given their significance.”

The Sabres are trying to extend Jordan Greenway

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Buffalo Sabres are trying to extend forward Jordan Greenway.

NHL Rumors: Mikko Rantanen, and the Ottawa Senators

The Los Angeles Kings looking for a top-nine

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Los Angeles Kings are looking for a top-nine forward that has some offense to his game. Ideally, it’s a second-liner.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Los Angeles Kings pending UFA defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov switched agents, and although it usually is a negative for teams wanting to re-sign the player, that doesn’t appear to be the case here.

If the Kings could land one more scoring forward, they would be a very, very good team.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.