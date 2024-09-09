NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks

Could the Pittsburgh Penguins Set the Tone for the Upcoming Goalie Market

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Kingerski writes the Penguins have six goalies in their system but only three nets. At the NHL level, the Penguins have Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic.

NHL Rumors: Alexei Kolosov, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Sidney Crosby

Pittsburgh General Manager Kyle Dubas re-signed Nedeljkovic to a two-year deal over the off-season. This means it will be Jarry and Nedeljkovic again this season. At times, the latter looked like the starter despite not being paid like one. Even before Jarry signed his extension, there was talk he was done in Pittsburgh.

However, that does not mean either of those two goalies could be traded this season. But let’s be honest, how many teams are taking a chance on Jarry? He needs to improve his game. Plus, he has four years remaining at $5.375 million.

Will Sidney Crosby Play in the Playoffs Again with the Pittsburgh Penguins

But a team will trade for him. Say a team like the Buffalo Sabres or Vancouver Canucks. Jarry has a history with Jim Rutherford. But that depends significantly on Thatcher Demko‘s health, unless they like Nedeljkovic better, given his cap situation.

Vancouver Canucks Still Have Faith in Their Goalies

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks still have faith in their goaltending situation despite the health concerns surrounding Thatcher Demko and Arturs Silovs.

NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks Looking at the Goaltender Market

President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford continues to look at the position carefully. While there is still a month left until the Canucks drop the puck on the regular season, they continue to explore all their options when it comes to the position.

Vancouver is being linked to free agent goalie Kevin Lankinen, in addition to potentially bringing in Antti Raanta on a PTO. Raanta played for Rick Tocchet during his tenure as the Coyotes head coach. Again, things could ramp up on this front with the season fast approaching.