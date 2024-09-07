NHL Rumors: Alexei Kolosov, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Sidney Crosby

The Philadephia Flyers aren’t expecting Alexei Kolosov in camp

Anthony Di Marco: At this point it doesn’t seem like the Philadelphia Flyers are expecting goaltender Alexei Kolosov to be at training camp and they are moving ahead with the assumption that he won’t show up.

Keven Kurz has written that the Flyers don’t want to loan him back to the KHL this season.

Anthony Di Marco: Have been told that Kolosov has started practicing with Minsk of the KHL. What happens next is going to be interesting

Kevin Shattenkirk talking to teams

Pierre LeBrun: The agent for UFA defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said they are talking to a few teams and are looking for a good fit. He is wanting to play this season. Last season he was with the Bruins on a one-year, $1.05 million deal.

Sidney Crosby not in any rush to sign an extension with the Penguins

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta believes there is still a three-year contract offer on the table for Sidney Crosby from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Elliotte Friedman reported on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast that Crosby isn’t rushing into anything and wants to see how the team does.

“First of all, I think he took the summer – he doesn’t feel it’s a rush. He still wants to win badly,” Friedman said.

“I honestly believe the Penguins have made him multiple offers. I haven’t heard that he was ‘insulted’ by any of the offers. I don’t think it’s about that.”

With the Penguins moves since the deadline, Friedman notes they have to do a little bit of rebuilding on the fly while trying to add some youth to the organization. Friedman adds:

“To me, one thing I wonder, is if Crosby is simply sitting here saying, ‘I’ve got no problem with the offers. I’ve got no problem with the Penguins. If we’re not going to be making the playoffs, am I going to be able to handle that?’ And I think that’s one of the things he’s kind of weighing.”

Friedman thinks Crosby will stay in Pittsburgh.