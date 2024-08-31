Will Sidney Crosby Play in the Playoffs Again with the Pittsburgh Penguins

Can Sidney Crosby Get Back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The talk of the off-season continues to be Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Crosby has yet to sign an extension with the Penguins. He was eligible to sign on July 1st but has yet to do so. Outside the Rutger McGroarty trade, Penguins General Manager Kyle Dubas had an underwhelming off-season.

It Is Surprising a Sidney Crosby Extension is Not Signed Yet?

The Penguins are still trying to win with the core of Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Erik Karlsson. However, they are one of the oldest teams in the NHL. Not to mention, the Metro Division is tough. Their rival, the Washington Capitals, are retooling on the fly as the Penguins try to do so, but are not on the Capitals level just yet.

The question now becomes, with two straight seasons not making the playoffs, will it be three for the Penguins? It is hard to imagine that Sidney Crosby will miss the playoffs again, but that is a real possibility if he stays with Pittsburgh and does not decide to move.

TSN: TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined Sarah Davis on SportsCenter to discuss the latest topics heading into the 2024-25 NHL Season on the newest hot or not segment. Corrado was asked if he thought Sidney Crosby played his last playoff game as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sarah Davis: “Okay so that take is hot. Let’s move over to the Pittsburgh Penguins, who have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. This season, they’re likely to have one of the oldest rosters. So now Sidney Crosby has played his last playoff game as a Penguin. Hot or Not.”

Frankie Corrado: “I’m going to say not, and this might be an unpopular opinion based on the lack of success that the Pittsburgh Penguins have had the last couple of years, but I find it hard to believe that in now or never mode, we are not going to see Sidney Crosby playing in the playoffs as a member of the Penguins.

And this year, specifically, the Metro is a little more wide open outside of the Rangers, and the Devils have to take a significant step. The Islanders aren’t overly exciting. Carolina might take a step back. The Washington Capitals are trying to improve. You can put the Pittsburgh Penguins in that category of teams, clump them in there, and maybe they have a chance.

It’s now or never for the Penguins, but with Sidney Crosby, maybe playing for a few more years, we might see him in the playoffs one more time as a Penguin.”

Davis: “I sure hope we do just as hockey fans.”

Let’s see how things play out with Sidney Crosby and the Penguins.