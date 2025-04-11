NHL Rumors: Rick Tocchet, and the Top NHL Free Agents

TSN: Team Canada will have Kyle Dubas as the GM for the World Championship. Jon Cooper, Pete DeBoer, Bruce Cassidy were on the coaching staff at the Four Nations, which Dubas was apart of, but those three aren’t available. Chris Johnston wouldn’t be surprised if they asked Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet if he’s be interested if they don’t make the playoffs.

Top NHL free agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Looking at the top 12 2025 NHL unrestricted free agents and some notes about them

1. Mitch Marner – Toronto Maple Leafs – Has said he wants to re-sign but doesn’t seem interested in talking in-season.

2. Nikolaj Ehlers – Winnipeg Jets – Things have been quiet between Ehlers and the Jets. Last year there were reports he may want a change of scenery. Other teams would likely outbid the Jets if it came to that. It’s a thin goal-scoring market this offseason.

Western Conference Injuries: Friday the 11th

3. John Tavares – Toronto Maple Leafs – He’ll take a put cut from his $11 million, but how low will he go for the Leafs. There were preliminary talks back in September. He’s arguably the top center available and $7 million is an easy ask on the market.

4. Sam Bennett – Florida Panthers – He’s a core piece of the Panthers and GM Bill Zito usually finds a way to keep those. A tax-free state will help the Panthers. There could be a bidding war if he goes to market and could get in the $6 to $7 million range depending on term. Talks between the Panthers and Bennett restarted in March.

5. Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks – The Canucks didn’t get the return they wanted at the trade deadline. It seems like he’ll be playing elsewhere next season.

6. Aaron Ekblad – Florida Panthers – There doesn’t seem to be much concern here, but the Panthers did trade for RHD Seth Jones. Ekblad could look at cash in as the top Dman available.

7. Brad Marchand – Florida Panthers – If there’s a fit and how things play out in Florida will keep things interesting. He wanted three years when talking with the Bruins.

8. Brock Nelson – Colorado Avalanche – Not many legit centermen going to market that can play in the top half of the lineup. Will have more leverage if he has a good run as the Avs number two center.

9. Neal Pionk – Winnipeg Jets – Still time for Jets to get an extension before the start of free agency. GM Kevin Cheveldayoff stated in January they won’t be able to re-sign all of their UFAs. Despite currently be injured, his value has increased this season.

10. Matt Duchene – Dallas Stars – He has fit in well in Dallas after being set aside by Nashville. Could sign a short-term deal to remain in Dallas. Tax free state.

NHL Rumors: What Could the New York Rangers be Looking at This Offseason?

11. Mikael Granlund – Dallas Stars – He has played well for the Stars since being acquired at the deadline and GM Jim Nill will discuss an extension with him.

12. Ryan Donato – Chicago Blackhawks – The Blackhawks wanted a first-round pick at the deadline for him. They’ve already talked extension and will continue to do so.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.