Western Conference Injuries: Ducks, Blackhawks, Avs, Oilers, Blues, Utah, Golden Knights and Jets

Dan Greenspan: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba returned to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy and Wyatt Kaiser missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Evan Rawal: Not out for the Avs morning skate were forwards Nathan MacKinnon, Ross Colton, and Charlie Coyle, and defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Josh Manson.

Ryan Boulding: Avs defenseman Lindgren missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Corey Masisak of the Denver Post: MacKinnon missed last night’s game and it’s possible that he misses their final three games as he’s dealing with a minor injury. Lately, he’s missed a few practices and morning skates.

“He’s dealing with something,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said. “I think you get to this point in the year, all these guys are dealing with something. The guys who didn’t get the break for the Four Nations, this has been a tough stretch of the games since then. So I think rest is part of it.”

Forward Martin Necas and defenseman Samuel Girard returned to the lineup.

Sam Nestler: Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin wasn’t on the ice for their morning skate.

Coach Pete DeBoer said that Seguin is knocking at the door on a return.

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen is a step behind Seguin. The Stars are discussing how best to integrate him back with the team.

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: The Edmonton Oilers placed defenseman John Klingberg on the LTIR. The Oilers have $1.3 million in LTIR space.

Dustin Nielson on Edmonton Radio: “They took a risk, it backfired, cost them cap space at the deadline. On Klingberg’s side it’s tough to see a guy try to push through but the body can’t hold up.”

Sportsnet’s Jack Michael’s said that Jake Walman missed Wednesday’s game due to an illness.

Jason Gregor: Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said that Walman is day-to-day, and if he can’t go on Friday, he should be ready for their next game.

Jason Gregor: John Kelly on Sports 1440 radio on St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko: “He is on the road trip. He won’t play tonight, but they are hopeful he gets in one of the final two games, either Saturday or next Tuesday.”

Cole Bagley: Utah Hockey Club forward Liam O’Brien practiced in a regular jersey yesterday.

Forward Alexander Kerfoot practiced yesterday after missing their last game with an illness.

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl returned to the lineup after missing the past eight games with an upper-body injury.

“It wasn’t a long time. Thank God,” Hertl said. “It always to miss games, especially close to the playoffs. But it’s nice to be back. When you’re injured, you kind of feel alone because you’re staying here, you don’t travel and stuff.”

Forward Jack Eichel missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is day-to-day with an illness.

Paul Delos Santos: Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague was a late scratch due to an illness.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk, and forwards Nikolaj Ehlers and Rasmus Kupari all practiced in regular jerseys.

Mitchell Clinton: Kupari had been in a no-contact jersey on Wednesday.

