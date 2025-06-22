NHL Rumors: Robertson, Dumba, Marchment, Pietrangelo, Gavrikov, Giroux, and Coyle

On Jason Robertson

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Dallas Stars aren’t shopping Jason Robertson but are listening to what teams may do. At $7.75 million for one more year, the Stars think his value is high. They also want to know what his ask is going to be on his next contract. He’s eligible for an extension on July 1st. If they feel the price is going to be too high and not a lot of room to maneuver, they could circle back to those teams. It could be a late summer move.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Contract extension talks between the Stars and Robertson are expected to start as early as this week. Their goal is to re-sign Robertson, but they will listen to calls.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Dallas Stars would love to keep Mikael Granlund, but they likely can’t afford him. The Stars could be able to trade Matt Dumba, so they won’t need to buy him out. They’ll talk to Jason Robertson about an extension.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: About 20 teams showed varying levels of interest in Stars forward Mason Marchment before he was traded to the Seattle Kraken. The Columbus Blue Jackets were one of the teams.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs wanted Mason Marchment before he was traded to Seattle. Could the Leafs move a defenseman to get a forward?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Golden Knights are preparing for the possibility that defenseman Alex Pietrangelo may not be ready to play next season.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: If Vladislav Gavrikov is to leave Los Angeles, he likely doesn’t have a long list of teams he wants to sign with. Many are pointing to the New York Rangers.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Ottawa Senators and Claude Giroux are arguing over bonus structures.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Teams are calling the Colorado Avalanche about forward Charlie Coyle, but the Avs have made it clear they don’t need to do anything.

