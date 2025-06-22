NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Will the Columbus Blue Jackets be players on the trade market?

NHL Rumor Report: Darren Dreger said on TSN 1050 that the Columbus Blue Jackets “could be a big game player” on the trade front.

Mark Scheig: “Not getting the attention that other teams are getting, but been saying for a while I think #CBJ is in on some potentially big things. They’re over $15 million under the floor with over $40 million in space available. The ingredients for big moves are there.”

What about Brad Marchand in Dallas?

Jeff Marek of Daily Faceoff: If the Dallas Stars do trade Jason Robertson, would they look at trying to sign Brad Marchand? They did try to trade for Marchard at the trade deadline.

Will Matt Dumba be next to go for the Dallas Stars?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Dallas Stars defenseman Matt Dumba could be next to go.

“… you know, I think they’ll try to trade Matt Dumba, who has a year left on his deal at $3.7 5 million. He didn’t play in the playoffs. But given how desperate teams are on defense, you know, maybe there’s a market for him to reset his career and, and be the better, better version that we’ve seen from him over the years. But they got to move money now, no question about it.”

The Philadelphia Flyers would like to move up in the Draft

TSN: The Philadelphia Flyers hold the No. 6 pick in the draft and GM Daniel Briere has said they wouldn’t mind moving up in the draft. They also hold the No. 22 and No. 31 pick in the first round.

“We’ve said from the beginning we’d like to move up if it was possible,” Flyers general manager Daniel Brière told reporters on Tuesday. “There’s just not a lot of options out there. Teams are all looking to move up, so we’ll have to be patient. And maybe there’s an opportunity that comes where we can create value going the other way also.”

