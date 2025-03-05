Will the Vegas Golden Knights be rolling the dice at the Trade Deadline?

Mike Zeisburger of NHL.com: So, what might the Vegas Golden Knights be pondering at the trade deadline? It depends on who you ask. However, Kelly McCrimmon believes Vegas will be up to something. That something will likely not be a big splash. Think of any move as a smaller ripple.

The bigger trades that McCrimmon made for Tomas Hertl and Noah Hanifin set his roster more for the future than the present. Ivan Barbashev was a quieter deal that panned out extremely well. One of the simplest adages the General Manager could offer was this.

“There’s no real formula. It’s what works for that specific team.”

Now, no one knows truly what is next and McCrimmon, more than anyone, can spin a tale as long as time. He could be bluffing but maybe he is not this season. Give Vegas credit for gaming the system their way. No one will think of an “expansion” team the same way ever again. That is why one should keep an eye on Vegas. One player they will not eye is John Gibson at least.

NHL Rumors: Quick Trade Deadline Hits

What does Anaheim do with John Gibson?

Eric Stephens of The Athletic : John Gibson and his latest injury were never expected to keep him out long. On the other hand, he looked downright rusty on Saturday night against Chicago. That was understandable. He allowed six goals on 24 shots. More importantly for Pat Verbeek and the Anaheim Ducks is that Gibson is back.

Also, Gibson has transitioned into a 1B option for Anaheim. Lukáš Dostál is the more valuable choice in goal. The age difference between the two goalies is about seven years. However, some nights, Gibson looks like the goaltender many saw when he first burst into the NHL. Some nights are not so great. The Edmonton Oilers keep scouting Anaheim pretty intently. With their goaltending around league average, who could blame them?

Also, even Carolina has been on the radar for a goaltender even though they have two already in Frederik Andersson and Pyotr Kotchetkov. Gibson wants to regain starter status somewhere and Anaheim is open to a move. Despite this, things feel like they could stay status quo even after Friday for the goaltender and the Ducks.

