NHL Rumors: Quick Hits From Around the NHL as the Trade Deadline Approaches

A San Jose Sharks goaltender will be on the move

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks goaltender Vitek Vanecek is being held out of the starting lineup for trade purposes. Alexandar Georgiev will start again.

Sheng Peng: Vanecek will backup and no other Sharks player is being held out for trade purposes.

Frank Seravalli: The Sharks don’t have any salary retention slots left. A third team would have to be involved if there is any retention of Vanecek’s $3.4 million cap hit.

David Pagnotta: The Florida Panthers are looking for a goaltender and do have the salary cap space.

Quick hits as the trade deadline is quickly approaching

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said on the weekend he wants to add. Different sources said they were in on Gustav Nyquist, who as traded to the Minnesota Wild on Struday. Waddell expects to have Mathieu Olivier signed to an extension soon.

Looking to make impact additions are the Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights.

Looking for depth are the Washington Capitals, Los Angeles Kings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators, New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes.

The Stars will be in on Brock Nelson if the New York Islanders decide to move him. They could listen on Kyle Palmieri, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Anders Lee (15-team no-trade clause).

The Panthers could be looking for a forward and goalie depth.

The St. Louis Blues are willing to listen on almost anyone.

The Seattle Kraken are listening on Brandon Tanev, Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann, Jamie Oleksiak, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jaden Schwartz.

Pierre LeBrun: Have heard the Kraken are willing to retain 50 percent of Tanev’s $3.5 million cap hit. He’s getting interest from contending and bubble teams.

The Pittsburgh Penguins could sell off some assets. He’d listen on Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust, Anthony Beauvillier, Matt Grzelcyk. Rakell and Rust would cost a lot. Karlsson and Rust has a no-movement clause. Have been told Karlsson to Dallas is very unlikely.

The Buffalo Sabres are trying to trade pending UFA defenseman Henri Jokiharju. He didn’t ask for a trade but could use a change of scenery.

The Los Angeles Kings are still looking for a scoring winger.

The Philadelphia Flyers would be willing to take Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Fraser Minten for Scott Laughton if the Leafs would move him.

San Jose Sharks Mario Ferraro and Luke Kunin are getting interest.

Teams are interested in Chicago Blackhawks Ryan Donato but they are considering extending him.

