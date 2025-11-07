NHL Rumors: Ryan O’Reilly, and Devon Levi

Ryan O’Reilly could interest the New Jersey Devils

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: Elliotte Friedman said on the DMase, Vingan & Daunic podcast that the New Jersey Devils would like someone like Nashville Predators center Ryan O’Reilly. Reilly didn’t like the idea of going back to the Toronto Maple Leafs last year.

“And I also think that, you know, and I still do think there will be interest in O’Reilly when and if the time comes,” Friedman explained. “You know, last year they asked him about Toronto. I don’t think he was crazy about that idea.

“He’d been there, done that. He chose Nashville for a reason. I believe that a team like New Jersey would covet a player like O’Reilly. He’s a player that they have had some interest in for a long time.”

NHL Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Red Wings, Wild, Devils, Lightning, Golden Knights and More

O’Reilly has two years left on his contract and a no-trade clause. If the Predators have a fire-sale, maybe O’Reilly would consider a move. He would be the perfect fit as the Devils third line center, carrying a $4.5 million cap hit.

Buffalo Sabres Devon Levi would welcome a trade, and some teams that might be interested

James Murphy of Ratings: Craig Rivet and Andrew Peters of the ‘After the Whistle’ podcast, reported that Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi requested a trade after he didn’t make the Sabres roster out of training camp.

A source to RG Media:

“I haven’t confirmed that, but like I already told you, his name has been out there since he didn’t make the team out of camp. It got weird when they signed Alexandar Georgiev when UPL was hurt in camp, and then they went with him and Lyon, and then added Colton Ellis instead of giving Levi a chance.”

The source adds that the Utah Mammoth and Philadelphia Flyers would love to know the cost to acquire Levi. Don’t believe that trade talks with any team have gotten far just yet.

Another source wonders why Levi hasn’t been given a chance instead of stopgap goalies like Alex Lyon and Colton Ellis. Does it make sense to give up on Levi, and is what are you getting for him that is better than what you already have?

NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the Edmonton Oilers

“I get Utah could use more help now, but they need proven help in my opinion, and on top of that, they have Hrabel coming. I think you still need to look at Edmonton and Carolina, too.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.