NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the Edmonton Oilers

The cost to acquire Oskar Sundqvist if the St. Louis Blues decide to move him

NHL Rumour Report: Cam Robinson last week on the Sekeres & Price show on St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist: “I had one source indicate that it shouldn’t cost more than a 2nd round pick, maybe even get him for a 3rd if the Blues are convinced they’re gonna lose him.”

Bleed Oil Blue: TSN’s Ryan Rishaug on Oilers Now (880 CHED) on if the Edmonton Oilers goaltending situation doesn’t sort itself out by December or January, do they look at making changes.

“A deal comes up that allows Stan Bowman to make a trade tomorrow, that he knows in his gut is going to be an upgrade in net, and it involves moving on from Stuart Skinner. It’s done. It’s done, no question.

I don’t think that deal is going to happen. I don’t think that deal is there to be had. I don’t think there would be a second’s hesitation to do the deal if he knew he could improve that position tomorrow. Why would he hesitate?

In lieu of that happening, they put a plan B in place, right? They’re going to see what happens in the American Hockey League with (Connor) Ingram. That is a possibility, right? Let that breathe. See what that is.

In the meantime, pay close attention to Skinner. How is he responding to this new coach? How is he responding to a bit of a different body makeup? How’s the mobility look? Does it look like he’s ready to take a step?

And if, by December, January, it doesn’t look like Skinner’s ready to take a step, and it isn’t very clear he’s made improvements. It’s not going well in the American League, and (Ingram’s) not quite ready either. (Bowman’s) going to have no choice. That’s, to me, that’s the situation as it sits right now, and I don’t see that changing.”

