NHL Rumors: The New York Islanders and Noah Dobson

The New York Islanders are not shopping defenseman Noah Dobson but he might have been discussed on a deal or two

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Hold Outs, Opt Ins, and Potential Trades episode, on the New York Islanders and defenseman Noah Dobson. Lou Lamoriello doesn’t like so Dobson’s name possibly out there is a bit of a surprise.

You know, the other one for the Islanders that kind of got some fire was Noah Dobson. And you know, I’ll tell you this, I had heard about six weeks ago that Dobson’s name had kind of been out there, and I just couldn’t find anything. Like, I didn’t go anywhere with it, because I wasn’t sure that I was right.

And you know, especially with Lamoriello, you don’t want to be wrong. And so I kind of didn’t go anywhere with it. And then the reports came out last week that his name was kind of out there. You know, this is what I think, I think, I don’t think he’s generally been out there. I, there’s too many teams that hadn’t heard it.

That, so I’ll say this, if Dobson was discussed, it was discussed in a specific case or two, or how many it was. That there was one specific team or one specific player that the Islanders were looking at, and if they had gone down the road on that trade, then Dobson might have been included. I think that’s the fairest way to look at all of this.

Again, it’s the Islanders, so it’s really hard to prove, but I do think it’s a possibility that he was offered up to a specific team.

And I know a lot of people suspect that Vancouver, it makes a lot of sense. I don’t know that to be 100% true, but it’s very logical. And the Canucks, and the Islanders, excuse me, has certainly been looking for scoring. But I think if Dobson has been out there, it’s been out there under that circumstance, and he has not been generally

available.”

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Don’t believe that the New York Islanders are shopping Noah Dobson but they’d listen to calls and the asking price is very high. Would guess the Islanders are asking for a top-line forward in return.

The Vancouver Canucks showed some interest in Dobson earlier in the year. Don’t see a fit between the two teams. There isn’t going to be a Elias Pettersson for Noah Dobson trade.

