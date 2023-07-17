NHL Rumors: Salary Arbitration for the Bruins and Maple Leafs

NHL Network: On Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic and Ilya Samsonov filing for salary arbitration and what it could mean.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Nick Gismondi: “Jeremy Swayman is one that kind of jumps out to me. You’ve got a goaltender with him and the Boston Bruins to see where kind of this goes. And Trent Frederic from the Bruins as well.

So these are interesting situations I think that have evolved over the years but I remember back in the day when guys would go through it and they’re like, ‘you don’t want to do that. Like, it’s a terrible spot to be in.’

So, I think we’ve gotten to a point where usually players aren’t coming out of this and teams aren’t coming out with angst. Maybe sometimes they are but I feel like it use to be more that in the past.”

Bruce Boudreau: “Well ya, and to me, you look at those to guys you mentioned, Swayman and Frederic, the big thing is the Bruins are up against the cap. These guys are both looking for big raises I would think. I mean with their performances. So now the Bruins have some work to do and how do we fit them in?

It’s the same way with (Ilya) Samsonov is looking for a big raise. Is there going to be a buyout of (Matt) Murray, the other backup, the back for Leafs?

Are these guys, I mean it’s going to be a difficult situation. Let’s see how it works out.

I think it’s gonna, I don’t know who’s holding the right cards here. I mean it’s a gamble.”

Mike Rupp: “A lot of times too when you talk about it being a gamble, these guys are filing for arbitration. They’ll get their hearing dates and you can still come to an agreement before those dates.

So at times, this is part of the negotiation tactics as well. So we’ll see how some of these play out.”

Boudreau: “Let me tell you, they don’t want to go to arbitration. Like I mean, arbitration from the stuff I’ve been with hearing and reading the arbitration things, the team is telling you every bad thing you’ve ever done.

Rupp: “Like why do you even want to sign me.”

Boudreau: “Some players have gone in there and they come out of there and I remember one player from Washington went in there and he came out and he was so depressed. Like I mean, you just don’t want to do it.

They’re telling you all the great things you did and arbitration they’re telling you all the bad things you do, and it’s just stay away and let your agent do the work.”