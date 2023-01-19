NHL Rumors: Sam Montembeault, Erik Karlsson, and an NHL trade deadline big board

The Canadiens won’t trade Sam Montembeault

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said that he isn’t considering trading goaltender Sam Montembeualt as he sees him as part of their future.

An offseason trade more likely than in-season for Erik Karlsson

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Believe the San Jose Sharks have a better chance of trading Erik Karlsson in the offseason than at the trade deadline. There would be many moving parts given his cap hit. Return would depend on how much salary the Sharks retain. There would be more teams that could get involved during the offseason.

NHL trade deadline big board

Chris Johnston of North Star Bets: Top 21 NHL trade deadline big board.

1. Bo Horvat – Center – Vancouver Canucks – $5.5-million cap hit, pending UFA

2. Timo Meier – Left Wing – San Jose Sharks – $6-million cap hit, pending RFA

3. Ryan O’Reilly – Center – St. Louis Blues – $7.5-million cap hit, pending UFA

4. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense – Arizona Coyotes – $4.6-million cap hit through 2024-25

5. Patrick Kane – Right Wing – Chicago Blackhawks – $10.5-million cap hit, pending UFA

6. Jonathan Toews – Center – Chicago Blackhawks – $10.5-million cap hit, pending UFA

7. Vladimir Tarasenko – Right Wing – St. Louis Blues – $7.5-million cap hit, pending UFA

8. Sean Monahan – Center – Montreal Canadiens – $6.375-million cap hit, pending UFA

9. Vladislav Gavrikov – Left Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets – $2.8-million cap hit, pending UFA

10. John Klingberg – Right Defense – Anaheim Ducks – $7-million cap hit, pending UFA

NHL Rumors: Elias Pettersson, and the Top 12 Unrestricted Free Agents

11. Luke Schenn – Right Defense – Vancouver Canucks – $850,000 cap hit, pending UFA

12. Joel Edmundson – Left Defense – Montreal Canadiens – $3.5-million cap hit through 2023-24

13. Max Domi – Center/Left Wing – Chicago Blackhawks – $3-million cap hit, pending UFA

14. Jesse Puljujarvi – Right Wing – Edmonton Oilers – $3-million cap hit, pending RFA

15. Erik Karlsson – Right Defense – San Jose Sharks – $11.5-million cap hit through 2026-27

The Sharks would unlikely be willing to retain more than 20 percent of Karlsson’s salary.

16. Shayne Gostisbehere – Left/Right Defense – Arizona Coyotes – $4.5-million cap hit, pending UFA

17. Olli Maatta – Left Defense – Detroit Red Wings – $2.25-million cap hit, pending UFA

18. Jake McCabe – Defense – Chicago Blackhawks – $4-million cap hit through 2024-25

19. Gustav Nyquist – Right/Left Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets – $5.5-million cap hit, pending UFA

20. James van Riemsdyk – Left Wing – Philadelphia Flyers – $7-million cap hit, pending UFA

21. Karel Vejmelka – Goaltender – Arizona Coyotes – $2.725-million cap hit through 2024-25