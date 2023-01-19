NHL Rumors: Sam Montembeault, Erik Karlsson, and an NHL trade deadline big board

The Canadiens won’t trade Sam Montembeault
Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said that he isn’t considering trading goaltender Sam Montembeualt as he sees him as part of their future.
An offseason trade more likely than in-season for Erik Karlsson
Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Believe the San Jose Sharks have a better chance of trading Erik Karlsson in the offseason than at the trade deadline. There would be many moving parts given his cap hit. Return would depend on how much salary the Sharks retain. There would be more teams that could get involved during the offseason.
NHL trade deadline big board
Chris Johnston of North Star Bets: Top 21 NHL trade deadline big board.
1. Bo Horvat – Center – Vancouver Canucks – $5.5-million cap hit, pending UFA
2. Timo Meier – Left Wing – San Jose Sharks – $6-million cap hit, pending RFA
3. Ryan O’Reilly – Center – St. Louis Blues – $7.5-million cap hit, pending UFA
4. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense – Arizona Coyotes – $4.6-million cap hit through 2024-25
5. Patrick Kane – Right Wing – Chicago Blackhawks – $10.5-million cap hit, pending UFA
6. Jonathan Toews – Center – Chicago Blackhawks – $10.5-million cap hit, pending UFA
7. Vladimir Tarasenko – Right Wing – St. Louis Blues – $7.5-million cap hit, pending UFA
8. Sean Monahan – Center – Montreal Canadiens – $6.375-million cap hit, pending UFA
9. Vladislav Gavrikov – Left Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets – $2.8-million cap hit, pending UFA
10. John Klingberg – Right Defense – Anaheim Ducks – $7-million cap hit, pending UFA
11. Luke Schenn – Right Defense – Vancouver Canucks – $850,000 cap hit, pending UFA
12. Joel Edmundson – Left Defense – Montreal Canadiens – $3.5-million cap hit through 2023-24
13. Max Domi – Center/Left Wing – Chicago Blackhawks – $3-million cap hit, pending UFA
14. Jesse Puljujarvi – Right Wing – Edmonton Oilers – $3-million cap hit, pending RFA
15. Erik Karlsson – Right Defense – San Jose Sharks – $11.5-million cap hit through 2026-27
- The Sharks would unlikely be willing to retain more than 20 percent of Karlsson’s salary.
16. Shayne Gostisbehere – Left/Right Defense – Arizona Coyotes – $4.5-million cap hit, pending UFA
17. Olli Maatta – Left Defense – Detroit Red Wings – $2.25-million cap hit, pending UFA
18. Jake McCabe – Defense – Chicago Blackhawks – $4-million cap hit through 2024-25
19. Gustav Nyquist – Right/Left Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets – $5.5-million cap hit, pending UFA
20. James van Riemsdyk – Left Wing – Philadelphia Flyers – $7-million cap hit, pending UFA
21. Karel Vejmelka – Goaltender – Arizona Coyotes – $2.725-million cap hit through 2024-25