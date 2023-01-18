NHL Rumors: Elias Pettersson, and the Top 12 Unrestricted Free Agents

Elias Pettersson will talk extension after July 1st, but will he want to play somewhere else?

Rick Dhaliwal: Elias Pettersson’s agent, Pat Brisson, said that Pettersson loves it in Vancouver but hates losing. They are eligible to discuss a contract extension on July 1st with the Vancouver Canucks and Brisson says they will.

@Canucksdweeb: Michael Russo on The Athletic Hockey Show Podcast on Pettersson: “.. my gut says Elias is gonna want to move on… gut and a little bit of knowledge.”

“I just think that with Pettersson there’s some behind-the-scenes stuff there that would probably make him want to go elsewhere.”

Notes on the top 12 pending NHL free agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Looking at the top pending UFA and the latest buzz around them.

1 David Pastrnak – Bruins – The sides are talking and making progress. He’ll be their highest paid player once re-signed.

2. Bo Horvat – Canucks – The Canucks may have been trying to get him signed starting with the six but it would be closer to the eights now.

3. Dylan Larkin – Red Wings – Mathew Barzal‘s eight-year, $9.15 million cap hit is a high-end comparison. Larkin said earlier this month he hopes to remain.

4. Patrick Kane Blackhawks – Holds the power on where he plays after the deadline. His injury situation complicates things a bit.

5. Ryan O’Reilly – Blues – O’Reilly had been okay with waiting until the offseason to talk contract with the Blues. They could decide to move him at the deadline, and would look for a first and a prospect. Out with a broken foot right now.

6. Vladimir Tarasenko – Blues – The New York Rangers should be one of the teams interested.

7. Tyler Bertuzzi – Red Wings – They had some preliminary talks earlier this season and could have some in-depth talks soon. Teams could be interested in him at the deadline.

8. Matt Dumba – Wild – The Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators have kicked tires. They’d like another defenseman and not picks or prospects.

9. Patrice Bergeron – Bruins – He could sign an extension with the Bruins, especially if they don’t win the Cup.

10. Andrei Kuzmenko – Canucks – Reports have him possibly for $6 million a year on a short-term deal. Talks have begun.

11. Tristan Jarry – Penguins – Jarry has already said he hopes to have an extension signed before the end of the season.

12. John Klingberg – Ducks – He has a 10-team no-trade list now.