NHL Rumors: San Jose And Edmonton Rumors Make A Match?

The San Jose Sharks Still Selling

Max Miller of Shark Hockey Digest: So, Cody Ceci and Mikael Granlund got traded. Yes, San Jose continues to seek out more moves as the March 7th NHL Trade Deadline looms. Also, Luke Kunin keeps seeing considerable interest. However, Mario Ferraro garners a serious amount of consideration, too.

Now, pundits believed Ferraro would get moved last year or the season before. Currently, no teams have been linked to Ferraro specifically. With Kunin and even Nico Sturm (2022 Stanley Cup Winner with Colorado), Ferraro appears to get a bit more attention. The rugged defender would be an asset to any defensive corps. He kills penalties, blocks shots, and can log a ton of minutes. Ferraro played 24+ minutes in each of his previous four appearances.

Kunin has more upside now that he is another year removed from ACL surgery. Sturm is more a bottom-line center who provides a spark to teams. What can Mike Grier get from this trio? That becomes a great question.

Ferraro has one year left on his contract. Kunin and Sturm are both pending UFA’s at the end of the 2024-25 season.

NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks and a trade watch list

The Oilers Need A Top-Four Defender

Tyler Yaremchuk of OilersNation: The Edmonton Oilers losing streak feels a lot like the poor October runs they have endured the past few seasons. Edmonton feels like a team that cannot get out of second gear. Once they do, they can run off 8,10,12 or even 15 game stretches of brilliance. With the injury to Darnell Nurse, the Oilers need a first or second-pair defenseman. That has become the priority.

Now, some wonder about targets. Edmonton’s foot speed on defense has been lacking. Their defensive acumen at times has been worse. Players like Mario Ferraro, Jamie Oleksiak, Brandon Carlo, and Mike Matheson could be available. Paying the price for Stan Bowman and the Oilers could not hurt here. Yes, Edmonton needs a defender to take the pressure off their current group in the worst way.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? The channel is new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.