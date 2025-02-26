NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and a Top 40 NHL Trade Watch List

San Jose Sharks Nico Sturm expects to be traded
Felicia Keller of SJ Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks pending UFA forward Nico Sturm expects to be traded before the March 7th trade deadline.
“You’re a 29-year-old UFA with no extension in place. You got to be realistic about it.”
Sturm returned on the weekend after missing eight games with a broken foot.
Sturm has spoken to GM Mike Grier about the trade deadline and Grier told him they should be able to get a decent return for him. The idea of signing with the Sharks in the offseason is also a possibility.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s no possibility of me coming back here in the summer,” Sturm said. “Really, anything’s on the table right now, and it’s always been great communication between me, Griersy, and my agent.”
Top 40 NHL trade watch list
The Fourth Period: A look at the top 40 players that could be traded by the trade deadline and teams that they’ve been reportedly linked too.
1. Mikko Rantanen, RW – Carolina Hurricanes
Dallas, Vegas, Florida, Winnipeg, Tampa Bay, Toronto
2. Brock Nelson, C – New York Islanders
Minnesota, Dallas, Boston, Toronto, Colorado, Winnipeg, Columbus, Washington
3. Dylan Cozens, C – Buffalo Sabres
Vancouver, Calgary, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Toronto, Montreal
4. Brandon Tanev, LW/RW – Seattle Kraken
Toronto, Washington, NY Rangers, Vegas, Ottawa, Columbus, Tampa Bay
5. Seth Jones, RD – Chicago Blackhawks
Dallas, Colorado, Florida
6. Brayden Schenn, C – St. Louis Blues
Vegas, Colorado, Toronto
7. Casey Mittelstadt, C – Colorado Avalanche
8. Jake Evans, C – Montreal Canadiens
Los Angeles, New Jersey, Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Carolina
9. Bowen Byram / Owen Power – Buffalo Sabres
Vancouver, Anaheim, Winnipeg
10. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Buffalo, Carolina, Detroit, Minnesota, Dallas, Ottawa, Columbus
11. Yanni Gourde, C – Seattle Kraken
Washington, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Vegas, Colorado, Boston
12. Kyle Palmieri, LW/RW – New York Islanders
Los Angeles, Vancouver, Colorado
13. Mario Ferraro, LD – San Jose Sharks
Colorado, Tampa Bay, Ottawa, Winnipeg
14. Brock Boeser, RW – Vancouver Canucks
Minnesota, Toronto, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay
15. Jared McCann, LW – Seattle Kraken
16. Brian Dumoulin, LD – Anaheim Ducks
Winnipeg, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Edmonton
17. Ivan Provorov, LD/RD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Ottawa, Vancouver, Dallas, Florida
18. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C – New York Islanders
19. Jamie Oleksiak, LD – Seattle Kraken
Toronto, Dallas, Edmonton
20. Rasmus Ristolainen, LD/RD – Philadelphia Flyers
Edmonton, Dallas, Vancouver, Winnipeg
21. Ryan Donato, C – Chicago Blackhawks
Winnipeg, Los Angeles, Ottawa, Toronto, New Jersey, Carolina
22. Ryan Lindgren, LD – New York Rangers
Winnipeg, Dallas
23. Gustav Nyquist, RW/C – Nashville Predators
24. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens
Edmonton, Tampa Bay
25. Scott Laughton, C – Philadelphia Flyers
Toronto, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay, Ottawa, New Jersey
26. Trent Frederic, LW/C – Boston Bruins
Vancouver, Washington, Minnesota
27. Rickard Rakell, RW/LW – Pittsburgh Penguins
28. Ryan O’Reilly, C – Nashville Predators
29. Matt Grzelcyk, LD – Pittsburgh Penguins
Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, Colorado
30. Jason Zucker, LW – Buffalo Sabres
31. Joel Armia, RW – Montreal Canadiens
32. Carson Soucy, LD – Vancouver Canucks
Winnipeg, Calgary
33. Nick Robertson, LW – Toronto Maple Leafs
Dallas, Seattle, Anaheim
34. Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW – Seattle Kraken
35. K’Andre Miller, LD – New York Rangers
Vancouver, Anaheim, San Jose
36. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks
Carolina, Edmonton
37. Trevor Zegras, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks
NY Rangers, Montreal, Chicago, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Detroit
38. Mika Zibanejad, C – New York Rangers
39. Jordan Kyrou, RW – St. Louis Blues
40. Erik Karlsson, RD – Pittsburgh Penguins
