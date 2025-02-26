NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and a Top 40 NHL Trade Watch List

San Jose Sharks Nico Sturm expects to be traded

Felicia Keller of SJ Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks pending UFA forward Nico Sturm expects to be traded before the March 7th trade deadline.

“You’re a 29-year-old UFA with no extension in place. You got to be realistic about it.”

Sturm returned on the weekend after missing eight games with a broken foot.

Sturm has spoken to GM Mike Grier about the trade deadline and Grier told him they should be able to get a decent return for him. The idea of signing with the Sharks in the offseason is also a possibility.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s no possibility of me coming back here in the summer,” Sturm said. “Really, anything’s on the table right now, and it’s always been great communication between me, Griersy, and my agent.”

Top 40 NHL trade watch list

The Fourth Period: A look at the top 40 players that could be traded by the trade deadline and teams that they’ve been reportedly linked too.

1. Mikko Rantanen, RW – Carolina Hurricanes

Dallas, Vegas, Florida, Winnipeg, Tampa Bay, Toronto

2. Brock Nelson, C – New York Islanders

Minnesota, Dallas, Boston, Toronto, Colorado, Winnipeg, Columbus, Washington

3. Dylan Cozens, C – Buffalo Sabres

Vancouver, Calgary, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Toronto, Montreal

4. Brandon Tanev, LW/RW – Seattle Kraken

Toronto, Washington, NY Rangers, Vegas, Ottawa, Columbus, Tampa Bay

5. Seth Jones, RD – Chicago Blackhawks

Dallas, Colorado, Florida

6. Brayden Schenn, C – St. Louis Blues

Vegas, Colorado, Toronto

7. Casey Mittelstadt, C – Colorado Avalanche

8. Jake Evans, C – Montreal Canadiens

Los Angeles, New Jersey, Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Carolina

9. Bowen Byram / Owen Power – Buffalo Sabres

Vancouver, Anaheim, Winnipeg

10. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Buffalo, Carolina, Detroit, Minnesota, Dallas, Ottawa, Columbus

11. Yanni Gourde, C – Seattle Kraken

Washington, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Vegas, Colorado, Boston

12. Kyle Palmieri, LW/RW – New York Islanders

Los Angeles, Vancouver, Colorado

13. Mario Ferraro, LD – San Jose Sharks

Colorado, Tampa Bay, Ottawa, Winnipeg

14. Brock Boeser, RW – Vancouver Canucks

Minnesota, Toronto, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay

15. Jared McCann, LW – Seattle Kraken

16. Brian Dumoulin, LD – Anaheim Ducks

Winnipeg, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Edmonton

17. Ivan Provorov, LD/RD – Columbus Blue Jackets

Ottawa, Vancouver, Dallas, Florida

18. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C – New York Islanders

19. Jamie Oleksiak, LD – Seattle Kraken

Toronto, Dallas, Edmonton

20. Rasmus Ristolainen, LD/RD – Philadelphia Flyers

Edmonton, Dallas, Vancouver, Winnipeg

21. Ryan Donato, C – Chicago Blackhawks

Winnipeg, Los Angeles, Ottawa, Toronto, New Jersey, Carolina

22. Ryan Lindgren, LD – New York Rangers

Winnipeg, Dallas

23. Gustav Nyquist, RW/C – Nashville Predators

24. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens

Edmonton, Tampa Bay

25. Scott Laughton, C – Philadelphia Flyers

Toronto, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay, Ottawa, New Jersey

26. Trent Frederic, LW/C – Boston Bruins

Vancouver, Washington, Minnesota

27. Rickard Rakell, RW/LW – Pittsburgh Penguins

28. Ryan O’Reilly, C – Nashville Predators

29. Matt Grzelcyk, LD – Pittsburgh Penguins

Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, Colorado

30. Jason Zucker, LW – Buffalo Sabres

31. Joel Armia, RW – Montreal Canadiens

32. Carson Soucy, LD – Vancouver Canucks

Winnipeg, Calgary

33. Nick Robertson, LW – Toronto Maple Leafs

Dallas, Seattle, Anaheim

34. Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW – Seattle Kraken

35. K’Andre Miller, LD – New York Rangers

Vancouver, Anaheim, San Jose

36. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks

Carolina, Edmonton

37. Trevor Zegras, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks

NY Rangers, Montreal, Chicago, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Detroit

38. Mika Zibanejad, C – New York Rangers

39. Jordan Kyrou, RW – St. Louis Blues

40. Erik Karlsson, RD – Pittsburgh Penguins

