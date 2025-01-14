NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and a Top 30 NHL Trade Board

NHL Free AgentsNHL Rumors

The San Jose Sharks have several players that will draw interest ahead of the trade deadline, and the top 30 players on The Athletics NHL trade board.
The San Jose Sharks have several players that will draw interest ahead of the trade deadline

The Fourth Period: The San Jose Sharks have some pending UFAs that they could look to move between now and the March 7th NHL trade deadline – forwards Mikael Granlund, Luke Kunin and Nico Sturm, defencemen Cody Ceci and Jan Rutta, and goaltenders Alexandar Georgiev and Vitek Vanecek.

Granlund could be their best trade asset. Defenseman Mario Ferraro has a year left and is also drawing interest again. Ferraro carries a $4.25 million cap hit and got a lot of interest last year.

Teams looking for defensemen include Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers.

Top 30 NHL trade board

The Athletic: A look at the top 30 players on The Athletics NHL trade board.

1. Elias Pettersson – C – Canucks – $11.6 million cap hit
2. J.T. Miller – C – Canucks – $8 million cap hit
3. Ivan Provorov – LHD – Blue Jackets – $6.75 million cap hit
4. Rasmus Ristolainen – RHD – Flyers – $5.1 million cap hit
5. Chris Kreider – LW – Rangers – $6.5 million cap hit
6. Yanni Gourde – C – Kraken – $5.2 million cap hit
7. Brock Nelson – C –  Islanders – $6 million cap hit
8. Marcus Pettersson – LHD – Penguins – $4.03 million cap hit
9. David Savard – RHD – Canadiens – $3.5 million cap hit
10. John Gibson – G – Ducks – $6.4 million cap hit
11. Kyle Palmieri – RW  – Isladners – $5 million cap hit
12. Mathieu Olivier – RW – Blue Jackets – $1.1 million cap hit
13. Brandon Tanev – LW – Kraken – $3.5 million cap hit
14. Will Borgen – RHD – Rangers – $2.7 million cap hit
15. Bowen Byram – LHD – Sabres – $3.85 million cap hit
16. Scott Laughton – C – Flyers – $3 million cap hit
17. Mikael Granlund – C – Sharks – $5 million cap hit
18. Brandon Saad – LW – Blues – $4.5 million cap hit
19. Taylor Hall – LW – Blackhawks – $6 million cap hit
20. Cody Ceci – RHD – Sharks – $3.25 million cap hit
21. Mario Ferraro – LHD – Sharks – $3.25 million cap hit
22. Nils Hoglander – RW – Canucks – $1.1 million cap hit
23. Kyle Palmieri – RW  – Isladners – $5 million cap hit
24. Gustav Nyquist – C – Predators – $3.19 million cap hit

25. Alexandar Georgiev – G – Sharks – $2.924 million cap hit
26. Nick Bjugstad – C – Utah – $2.1 million cap hit
27. Mike Matheson – LHD – Canadiens – $4.875 million cap hit
28. Barclay Goodrow – C/LW – Sharks – $3.642 million cap hit
29. Vincent Desharnais – RHD – Canucks – $2 million cap hit
30. Nick Roberston – LW – Maple Leafs – $875,000 cap hit

2024-25 Critical Dates

Feb. 10th-21st: Season paused for 4 Nations Face-Off
Feb. 12th-20th: 4 Nations Face-off
Mar. 1st: NHL Stadium Series (Ohio Stadium) Detroit vs. Columbus
Mar. 7th: NHL Trade Deadline (3:00 PM ET)
Apr. 17th: Last day of the regular season
April 19th: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBD: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
June 23rd: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency