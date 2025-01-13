NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks and Four Trade Destination for Elias Pettersson

Vancouver Canucks Still Looking to Move Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Pagnotta writes the chaos with the Vancouver Canucks continues surrounding Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. Vancouver is in a tight spot with both players. They want to remain contenders but know that making a trade is the best way to resolve this situation.

The Canucks are taking calls on both players. Teams like the Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers, and Minnesota Wild have been calling about both players. The Rangers want Miller but would they include Alexis Lafreniere over Mika Zibanejad?

We know Buffalo and Vancouver have spoken. The Sabres like Pettersson, and with the Canucks needing a forward and a defenseman, the Sabres have the pieces to work – Owen Power and Dylan Cozens? So do the Minnesota Wild, especially a player like Marco Rossi. The Red Wings may not be interested in moving their top young players for either Miller or Pettersson.

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: Dixon writes about the history of a similar superstar in Joe Thornton, who was traded from the Boston Bruins to the San Jose Sharks. The Vancouver Canucks could make another franchise-changing trade like that. It feels like the Canucks are choosing Miller over Pettersson. If Pettersson is the player to go, Dixon lists four potential landing Spots.

Carolina Hurricanes

As NHLRumors.com has documented, the Hurricanes were interested in Pettersson last season before signing the extension. Vancouver wanted Martin Necas. Carolina said no. Could they revisit trade discussions leading into the deadline or in the summer?

Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo and Vancouver have discussed a potential trade. Remember Elliotte Friedman brought the idea up of the Sabres trading for Pettersson in a deal for Dylan Cozens and Bowen Byram. But that package could include Owen Power, too. But it makes sense since Buffalo will want a center in return for Pettersson.

Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim is interesting because they have the prospects and players to make a trade work. Mason McTavish seems to be a player the Ducks like moving forward. But to get Pettersson, he might have to move. Or dare Dixon, says Trevor Zegras.

Minnesota Wild

Obviously, the Minnesota Wild have Marco Rossi, and with the Wild gaining cap space next season, they could absorb the entire contract. However, they could need help, especially with Kirill Kaprizov needing a new deal.

